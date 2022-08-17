Party's over: Airbnb cracks down on rowdy renters with new "anti-party" screening tools

If you were thinking of turning up at an Airbnb, think again.

The vacation rental company is doubling down on its ban on parties with the help of new screening tools.

On Tuesday, Airbnb announced that it’ll be introducing “anti-party technology” in Canada and the US “to help identify potentially high-risk reservations.”

it’s an airbnb you can’t refuse: the home from the 1972 @godfathermovie. booking for this 30-night stay opens on july 27 at 1pm ET: https://t.co/S16KfnERuR pic.twitter.com/f1RG5dJFQ9 — Airbnb (@Airbnb) July 18, 2022

“It’s integral to our commitment to our Host community — who respect their neighbours and want no part of the property damage and other issues that may come with unauthorized or disruptive parties,” stated Airbnb in a news release.

The technology can block a reservation attempt from going through if it deems the guest is highly likely to throw an unauthorized rager.

How does it do this?

According to Airbnb, the screening system looks at factors like history of positive reviews (or a lack of positive reviews), length of time the guest has been on Airbnb, length of the trip, distance to the listing, weekend vs. weekday, and more.

Guests who aren’t able to make entire home bookings due to the system will still be able to book a private room (where the host is more likely to be physically on-site) or a hotel room through Airbnb.

“The primary objective is attempting to reduce the ability of bad actors to throw unauthorized parties which negatively impact our Hosts, neighbours, and the communities we serve,” reads the release.

A pilot of the system has been running in Australia since October 2021, where Airbnb has seen a 35% drop in unauthorized parties.

The company is ending the pilot phase down under and codifying the technology nationwide. It hopes to do the same in Canada and the US.

This comes after Airbnb codified a temporary ban on parties in June.

The company says the screening technology is a more robust version of the “under-25” system that has been in place in North America since 2020.