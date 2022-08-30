Here’s how you can win up to 3 million AIR MILES Reward Miles (CONTEST)

Yes, you read that right. As the country’s most recognized loyalty program, the AIR MILES® Reward Program is celebrating its 30th birthday by giving away literally millions of Miles. We’ve already started packing our bags.

The Summer of Extras Contest is turning collectors’ next scan of their AIR MILES card (or mobile app) at participating partners into an automatic entry for a chance to win up to 3 million Reward Miles — from a prize pool worth over 6 million Miles, to be exact.

Up for grabs are the one 3 million Miles grand prize, three prizes of 300K Miles, 30 prizes of 30K Miles, 300 prizes of 3K Miles, and 3K prizes of 300 Miles. Yeah — that’s a lot of Miles.

Now through September 7 (leaving lots of time still to enter), every swipe at a participating partner is an entry, with no minimum spend required, including transactions where no base Mile was earned, and all draws for prizing will happen on October 20, 2022. How easy is that?

On top of that, AIR MILES also recently announced it is reducing the number of Reward Miles required to qualify for its highly sought-after AIR MILES Gold® and Onyx® collector statuses, giving collectors more exclusive benefits and bonus offers.

Celebrating its 30th birthday this year, AIR MILES has nearly 10 million active collector accounts, and collectors can earn Reward Miles at more than 300 leading Canadian, global, and online brands — and at thousands of retail and service locations across the country.

And what items have all these scans been for? Well, over the years, what collectors have been gathering AIR MILES Reward Miles for has changed. Taking it way back to 2001 (in the pre-smart phone era), Sony cordless phones were cited as the top product for AIR MILES collectors. What a throwback.

From 2003 to 2006, music lovers ruled, with CDs — particularly in the rock genre — consistently ranking as the top redeemed items. From 2009 to 2012, Apple’s iconic iPod touch dominated, with collectors redeeming Miles for different versions of the then-groundbreaking technology.

From 2014 to 2015, fitness trends took off and the Fitbit wireless activity and sleep trackers were all the rage. Fast forward to 2020 to 2022, and all of us COVID-era homebodies have been primarily looking for rewards in the kitchen — including on the Instant Pot and air fryers like the ones by T-FAL, Ninja, and Foodi.

During the AIR MILES Reward Program’s 30-year history, Canadians have experienced the flexibility and choice of using Reward Miles for aspirational rewards such as merchandise, travel, events, or attractions at participating partners and locations. Make sure to enter the AIR MILES Summer of Extras Contest for your chance to win big by swiping your AIR MILES card at any participating partners now through to September 7, 2022. No purchase is necessary, and contest rules apply.

To learn more about AIR MILES, visit airmiles.ca. To learn more about the Summer of Extras Contest, click here.