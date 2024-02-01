With its mesmerizing temples, captivating coastlines, and one of the best street food scenes in the world, Thailand is a place everyone should visit at least once.

And thanks to Air Canada, it’s never been easier to do so. As the only carrier offering non-stop flights between Vancouver and Bangkok, Air Canada is making sure you can effortlessly explore everything this Southeast Asian gem has to offer.

One of the things that makes Thailand such a popular vacation destination is that it has something for everyone. Whether you’re an explorer on a budget seeking an action-packed vacation or someone looking for a luxurious escape, you’re bound to fall in love.

You’ll find a great mixture of affordable accommodations and inexpensive dining, as well as opulent resorts and secluded sun-soaked beaches.

Once you step off your flight in Bangkok, you’ll have the perfect base to explore the wonders of the country. Thailand is well-connected and transport is cost-effective, so it’s easy to get around.

Ready to escape the BC winter and jet off on the vacation of a lifetime? Here are some must-see spots, recommended by Tourism Authority of Thailand, to add to your Thailand itinerary.

This beautiful UNESCO World Heritage site is one of Thailand’s best-kept secrets and it’s a must-see for anyone interested in the country’s rich history and cultural heritage.

The site, which was once the capital of Thailand (back when it was known as the Kingdom of Siam), encompasses more than 29,000 acres and includes the ancient towns of Si Satchanalai, Kamphaeng Phet, and Sukhothai.

With dozens of temples, intricate shrines, and mesmerizing Buddha statues, visitors can get a glimpse into the past. You can get to Sukhothai from Bangkok via Bangkok Airways domestic flights (which go twice daily), or by car or train.

Within Khao Sok National Park, which is located in the Surat Thani province of Thailand, you’ll find the stunning Cheow Lan Lake.

This emerald-green body of water is nestled amongst ancient rainforest and limestone cliffs, and the surrounding area boasts some really incredible wildlife, including Malayan sun bears, Clouded leopards, and wild elephants. Visitors can embark on boat tours to explore the dramatic scenery, hidden caves, pristine waterfalls, and hopefully catch a glimpse of some of these mammals in their natural habitats.

The lake is also known for its unique floating accommodation options, like the Elephant Hills Rainforest Camp and 500 Rai — the only two luxury floating tented resorts in Thailand. The tents are directly placed on the water and provide a cozy base for you to explore everything the park has to offer.

Khao Yai National Park, just a few hours’ drive from Bangkok, is one of the biggest and best national parks in Thailand. Here, you’ll discover green jungles, beautiful flowers and fauna, diverse wildlife, and cascading waterfalls — including the magnificent Haew Narok and Haew Suwat waterfalls.

Beyond its natural allure, Khao Yai National Park is also home to the Intercontinental Khao Yai, a unique resort featuring upcycled train carriages converted into luxury suites.

From there, you can not only explore the park but also the nearby area’s emerging wine scene. Located adjacent to Khao Yai, you’ll find the award-winning GranMonte Vineyard & Winery, where you can take a vineyard tour, enjoy wine tasting, or eat at its onsite fine dining restaurant.

Thale Noi is a vast freshwater lake located in the southern Thai province of Phatthalung that’s known for its incredible biodiversity. It’s the perfect spot for tourists seeking a little serenity and relaxation.

The wetlands act as a sanctuary for a diverse range of aquatic birds, making it a paradise for anyone interested in bird watching. The best way to take in both the natural beauty and wildlife is by hopping on a boat tour and sailing through the enchanting landscape.

Thale Noi is also surrounded by floating markets, offering a variety of local products and delicacies.

If you’re lucky enough to be in Thailand’s Isan region around July, you can witness one of the most famous and vibrant festivals in the country — the Ubon Ratchathani Candle Festival. This festival typically coincides with Buddhist Lent and marks the beginning of the rainy season.

During the two-day celebration, intricately-carved wax candle sculptures and floats are showcased at extravagant parades. Many of these artworks depict old Buddhist stories or Thai folklore and are created by skilled artists. The streets are also filled with music, traditional Thai dance, and cultural performances.

This festival is also a great opportunity to talk with locals. Thai people are known to be friendly and welcoming, and are eager to share their culture with visitors. They don’t call it the Land of Smiles for no reason!

Nestled amidst lush landscapes, Nong Han Lake in Udon Thani, Northeastern Thailand, is often likened to something out of a dream — and it’s not hard to see why.

The shallow lake is well known for the thousands of pink and red lily flowers that sprout on top of the water each year, creating a mesmerizing panorama. A boat ride will take you straight through the sea of floating flowers so you can take in the serene beauty. (Pro tip: Make sure to bring a camera to capture some memories!)

Once you’re done here, it’s worth checking out the nearby Ban Chiang Archaeological Site, a UNESCO World Heritage site. This site is widely considered the most important prehistoric settlement ever discovered in Southeast Asia, and provides a fascinating insight into Thailand’s ancient history.

No trip to Thailand is complete without visiting one or more of its islands. And when it comes to the most beautiful island in all of Thailand, Koh Kut (also known as Koh Kood) is surely in the running for the top spot.

With breathtaking beaches, lush jungles, and magnificent waterfalls, this tropical paradise is the perfect place for someone who wants to blend relaxation and adventure.

You can spend a day snorkeling, kayaking, diving into an underwater playground, or simply lounging under the sun in the soft white sands of one of its several beaches.

If you prefer off-the-beaten-track locations, the island of Koh Mak is for you. This hidden gem is much quieter than some of the more popular Thai islands, and is a favourite of couples and families for this reason.

It consists of peaceful beaches, a few resorts, small restaurants, and friendly local communities. Since the island is small it can easily be explored on scooter or mountain bike, allowing visitors to explore attractions at their own pace.

One of the best activities here is snorkelling in the island’s clear blue waters, which are home to colourful coral reefs and diverse marine species.

Now that you’ve got some inspiration for one of the most beautiful destinations on Earth, make sure to check out Air Canada’s direct flights from Vancouver to Bangkok, Thailand, to start making your travel plans.

To discover even more Thailand travel ideas, head over to the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s website.