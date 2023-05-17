4 types of tours to explore for your next dream Canadian getaway

While the first thought for many when picturing their dream vacation may be some exotic locale, there’s no denying that some of the most beautiful sights and activities are right here in Canada.

From coast to coast, this country really comes alive in spring and summer. From the local flora and fauna to the residents themselves, the ideal way to see it all is with a tour package from Air Canada Vacations.

With so many travel choices to choose from — no matter the type of experience you want or the Canadian locale — the packages from Air Canada Vacations help you avoid stress and extensive planning. With your adventure taken care of, these tours will show you many of the top Canadian attractions our country is known for, easily.

Here are just some of the options for your next domestic vacation this summer:

Fly & Drive

These action-packed vacations include round-trip flights with Canada’s favourite airline, hotel accommodation, and car rental — all with the opportunity to earn Aeroplan points to boot.

Choose your own mountainous adventure, like eight days of experiencing the Rockies with its jaw-dropping scenery and the famed Columbia Icefield, or a trip to Vancouver and Whistler to hit up sites like the Capilano Suspension Bridge.

Foodies can take a delicious trip through Les Iles de la Madeleine for anywhere from four to eight days for tastings at some of the nation’s best restaurants, fromageries, wineries and more — and amateur sommeliers can also get their vino fix on the Okanagan Valley and Niagara Falls tours.

Then there are trips more suited to those looking to exercise their brain as well as their body, like the magical eight-day trek through the Yukon where you’ll feel on top of the world and can learn about Canada’s gold rush and local wildlife.

RV Experiences

If you’re seeking a trip with a little less structure, you can build your own days of fun with one of Air Canada Vacations’ RV Experiences.

With an RV Experience, you’ll be getting round-trip flights, first-night hotel accommodation and last-night campground reservation, transfers between sites, and a seven-night RV rental that comes with a convenience kit, lawn chairs, and more goodies.

Stay closer to home with expeditions through Ontario and Quebec, immerse yourself in the mountains, forests and glacial lakes of Alberta or BC, or head to the iconic east coast and journey through Nova Scotia. You’ll want to reserve one soon as you can, because RV rentals tend to book up fast.

Fly & Rail

And if you’re more into watching in awe as the landscapes pass you by than driving through them, Air Canada Vacations offers packages that include a round-trip flight, lodging, train transportation and, of course, Aeroplan points.

The renowned Rocky Mountaineer is definitely a bucket-list trip, letting you get a luxury train view with its giant panoramic windows through Calgary, Banff, Kamloops, and Vancouver.

Enjoy locally-inspired gourmet meals, snacks, and alcoholic beverages on board before you head out to discover each destination for yourself.

Guided Tours

In this type of Air Canada Vacations package, a knowledgeable and skilled guide leads you through many hidden outdoor gems while providing a full history of the area, along with everything else you need to know to explore the wilds like a local.

Take on the beaches and glaciers in and around Vancouver to camp, hike, ocean kayak, and ferry around Vancouver Island, Sooke, the Juan de Fuca Marine Trail, Parksville, Strathcona Park, Tofino, Vargas Island, and Ucluelet.

Included are also round-trip flights, eight-night accommodation, in-between transfers, national park admission fees and ferry tolls, and camping gear is provided for you.

Or enjoy the best of Banff and Jasper worry-free and see the icefields, vistas, meadows, and lakes of the area, including Calgary, Banff National Park, Yoho National Park, and Jasper National Park — with round-trip flights, lodging, and all of the above logistics and fees included.

All flights, activities, and accommodations are pre-arranged, which means all you have to do is have the time of your life!

So what are you waiting for? Head out and see all that Canada has to offer with a trip on home soil from Air Canada Vacations, no matter what your travel style or dream destination.

Check out all of the potential experience options online and book yours today.