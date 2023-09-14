Air Canada loses highly touted NHL prospect's equipment

When Quentin Musty was drafted to the NHL from the OHL’s Sudbury Wolves earlier this year, he probably envisioned his life changing forever: fame, fortune, and a life of luxury and excess that most of us can only dream of.

But it appears that ahead of his first rookie camp in the professional ranks, Musty’s left dealing with one of the perils of modern air travel: lost luggage.

Musty, who was selected 28th overall by the San Jose Sharks during this past year’s NHL Entry Draft in Nashville, didn’t exactly get to his new team’s facility with all the required equipment to play hockey.

In fact, the airline he was flying with — Air Canada — appears to have lost it all.

According to Quentin Musty’s agent, the #SJSharks prospect doesn’t have his normal gear. He says Air Canada lost all his gear. Skates, pads, etc. @TheHockeyNews — Max Miller (@Real_Max_Miller) September 14, 2023

“Air Canada lost all his gear. Skates, pads, etc.,” as per Musty’s agent Eric Faion, relayed by The Hockey News’ Max Miller.

Musty likely flew from Sudbury to Toronto before he headed off to California to link up with the Sharks, so it’s not clear exactly where his luggage ended up. As he hasn’t yet made the roster, much of his gear — outside of team-issued gloves, pants, helmet, jerseys, and socks — would still be the stuff he wore for his junior team since it’s just a short weekend camp.

But per videos posted by Miller, it seems like the team was at least able to get Musty some new equipment rather quickly.

Quentin Musty’s shot at the beginning of this was a pure snipe. #SJSharks pic.twitter.com/DuGHWSd8AU — Max Miller (@Real_Max_Miller) September 13, 2023

Assuming he’s able to get comfortable in his new gear, Musty will suit up for the Sharks this weekend at the Rookie Faceoff tournament in Nevada, where he’ll go up against other top prospects from the Arizona Coyotes, Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights in a series of three games.

Musty, who went first overall in the 2021 OHL draft, lit up the junior circuit last season while playing for the Wolves.

In just 53 games last season, he put up 26 goals and 52 assists for 78 points, though his Wolves ultimately were swept out of the playoffs in just four games.