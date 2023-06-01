Air Canada is suffering from significant IT issues, causing problems at YVR Airport, with some passengers reporting on social media that they’ve been stuck for hours.

While not every Air Canada flight has been impacted, looking at the YVR arrival and departure shows that many have been delayed or outright cancelled.

Locally, flights to Kelowna, Comox, and Nanaimo were cancelled. Other flights have been cancelled to Saskatoon, Ottawa, and Seattle. Delayed flights include trips to Toronto, Castlegar, Orange County, and San Francisco.

Earlier today, Air Canada took to Twitter to share the news about the IT issues it’s experiencing, adding that the tech problems are leading to flight delays.

Air Canada advised customers to check the status of their flights at AirCanada.com before heading to the airport, thanking passengers for their understanding.

While some delays are less than an hour, some flights have been delayed by as much as three hours.

The news has also led to many reactions on Twitter, ranging from understanding to anger.

Not a great situation that could escalate quickly (writing from tarmac in Vancouver). Full marks to the pilots and flight crew who are doing an admirable job of trying to contain the situation. Come on @aircanada – you can do better. — Shawn Chance (@shawnchance) June 1, 2023

One passenger said they’d been stuck in an AC991 for three hours.

3 hours now stuck in AC991 thank you so much for this @AirCanada, pic.twitter.com/YqD54HX8qi — Manuel Resendiz (@mresendiz1985) June 1, 2023

Another passenger said Air Canada didn’t communicate the issues until hours after they began.

Almost 3hrs later you finally decide to communicate. — Jonathan Hasmatali (@hasmo34) June 1, 2023

YVR told Daily Hive that passengers should reach out for assistance.

“We recognize this is an inconvenience for travellers. Our Guest Experience and Green Coat volunteers are available throughout the terminal and will continue to assist and update passengers currently at YVR. The latest information will continue to be available on YVR.ca and on Twitter: @yvrairport or @yvraeroport.”

