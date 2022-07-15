A bride who took a flight operated by Lufthansa via Air Canada is probably regretting her airline choice after checked bags with thousands of dollars’ worth of items in them went missing.

According to Insider, newlywed Latrice Rubenstein’s luggage went missing when she was flying from Lisbon to Dublin on June 29, with a layover in Frankfurt. This was going to be her honeymoon since she had gotten married in Portugal just days prior.

When Rubenstein landed, she saw what she described as a “sea of luggage” at the airport. None of her bags had arrived, though. In fact, no one on the flight received their luggage — something that had been “happening daily” according to a flight attendant.

The newlywed’s honeymoon was off to a stressful start, as she had to go shopping for clothes and other items she was hoping to use on the trip.

But going through the trouble of replenishing her trip essentials wasn’t even the worst part of the story.

Rubenstein’s husband, who has asthma, had his medication in the lost bags. Items of sentimental and monetary value — including Rubenstein’s wedding dress, jewellery, and a sand vessel she and her husband had filled to mark their matrimonial union — were all in the checked bags, too.

The couple estimates that the bags were packed with “at least” US$10,000 worth of prized possessions, which is just over $13,000 Canadian.

Allegedly, neither Lufthansa nor Air Canada has helped them despite several phone calls and hours of wait time. Air Canada brushed off accountability entirely, telling Insider that they were not operating the flight Rubenstein lost her luggage on.

The maid of honour at the wedding, Cynthia, had taken a different flight out of Portugal the same day and also lost her luggage. Fortunately for her, she was able to locate it thanks to an Apple AirTag she put on her bag, but not without having to convince San Diego airport officials that her bag was there.

In a statement, Air Canada said: “The global air transport industry is currently challenged due to issues with airports and third-party providers of such services as passenger screening, customs, and air navigation. We are working hard with these partners and governments to resolve these issues as they are affecting the performance of airlines.”

It also noted that it did not operate the flight on which Rubenstein’s luggage was lost.

Rubenstein is one of many passengers who have had baggage lost this summer amid chaotic scenes at airports around the world.

Airports world-over are cracking under the pressure as they were unprepared for swarms of passengers flying out daily this summer. Air Canada cancelled several flights from their July and August schedule, and London’s Heathrow Airport is asking airlines to stop the sale of tickets so they can accommodate reasonable passengers without chaos ensuing.