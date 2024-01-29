"Attacks on Taylor Swift" highlight importance of BC's intimate photos crackdown: premier

The circulation of sexually explicit AI-generated images of Taylor Swift has prompted people across the world to voice their concerns over deepfake photos. Incidents like these are why Premier David Eby has announced a new BC law, he said.

During a press conference in Ottawa Monday, Eby used the pop star’s recent experience with AI fakes that recently flooded X to emphasize that “if Taylor Swift is not immune from this, certainly British Columbians are not.”

“British Columbians will have seen obviously the attacks on Taylor Swift, the fake images of her,” he said.

New legislation allows British Columbians to go to the Civil Resolution Tribunal to obtain takedown orders for personal images of them, “whether they are fake or real,” Eby said.

“This is very significant. It also assists them in identifying the person who posted them so that individual can be sued,” he added.

Someone who distributes intimate photos can now face financial consequences in BC.

“The Civil Resolution Tribunal can order someone to pay fines of as much as $500 per day, if it is an individual, or as much as $5,000 per day, if it is a website, for not following the order to stop sharing,” a statement from the province reads.

“In provincial court, perpetrators can be ordered to pay significant damages of between $5,000 and $35,000, and the Supreme Court can award damages of more than $35,000.”

The province is also launching services to support victims with the Intimate Images Protection Service.

This service provides:

emotional support, information and resources;

help with applying to the Civil Resolution Tribunal; and

assistance in communicating protection orders issued by the Civil Resolution Tribunal.

To access these new services, click here.

Eby is in Ottawa meeting with federal cabinet ministers and the prime minister “to discuss the issues of importance to British Columbians,” including affordable housing, infrastructure and the provincial economy, he said.