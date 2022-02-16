You can now buy picturesque waterfront condos in Tsawwassen from the mid $300Ks

The concept of holiday travel has changed for many of us. Nowadays, finding a getaway closer to home just seems easier and smarter. But what if home could feel just as relaxing?

In an effort to make one’s home feel like a getaway, it makes sense why many Vancouverites may be flocking to Tsawwassen, considering it’s the least rainy and sunniest area of Metro Vancouver.

The area has also become increasingly attractive to prospective buyers due to its abundance of trails, park spaces, and major attractions like Tsawwassen Mills shopping mall or the ferry terminal for easy island getaways.

And now, Tsawwassen’s only new waterfront community offers homes at a price point that allows for people to not only get into the market, but also have unobstructed ocean views and a Beach House amenity and pool — sounds almost too good to be true, doesn’t it?

Boardwalk, a partnership between Aquilini Development and a number of Tsawwassen First Nation landowners, is a master-planned community located along the ocean’s edge. Within Boardwalk is Salt & Meadow, the six-storey apartment block (which includes three buildings) with the first phase featuring homes starting from the mid $300,000s. With most of us swooning over the idea of oceanside living at this point, let’s take a tour around the new community.

The homes at Salt & Meadow

What makes Salt & Meadow a home worth consideration goes beyond the vast amount of charming amenities. The building is offering one- and two-bedroom home plans at an affordable price.

And this isn’t a case where luxury is spared for a better deal. Salt & Meadow homes offer views of the ocean, meadows, fields, and the North Shore mountains — and all homes are adorned with large windows and balconies to maximize sights of the beautiful scenery.

The architecture style by the award-winning local firm, Rositch Hemphill Architects, nods to a contemporary, West Coast aesthetic using materials like warm timber and brick detailing to reflect the surrounding nature. The homes feature 8 ft 6 in ceilings, electric baseboard heating, full-size washer and dryers, and the option to add a cooling system.

For the interiors, a choice of two airy and ocean-inspired colour and texture palettes, “Beach” and “Ocean” are offered, so the beach house vibes filter into all rooms. Natural laminate wood flooring flows throughout the homes and windows are completed with contemporary roller blinds.

Two-toned kitchens feature quartz countertops and a sustainable electric-powered range oven and a stylish crayon tile backsplash. The modern bathrooms include textured porcelain tiles, frameless glass showers, and semi-floating vanities; as well as contemporary laminate cabinets, quartz countertops, and chrome fixtures.

Along with access to all of Boardwalk’s attractions, the Salt & Meadow homes themselves are spacious and include future-proofing design with shared e-bikes on-site, optional air cooling, dedicated bike storage, and electric vehicle-friendly parking stalls.

Tsawwassen’s only new waterfront community

It doesn’t usually take much convincing for one to move to the waterfront. However, the up-and-coming area of Tsawwassen is reaping the benefits from the Boardwalk community that makes it even more enticing.

Boardwalk follows the success of Tsawwassen Shores — Aquilini’s first master-planned community just four minutes away — now home to over 550 families. Next to Boardwalk are miles of seaside trails and open park spaces. In addition to the beautiful outdoor surroundings are various amenities directly within the community — such as the newly completed one-acre Salmon Park.

The Salt & Meadow community itself has a 35,000 sq ft landscaped meadow park directly in front of it, providing even more outdoor roaming room. It includes outdoor seating facing the ocean, a fire pit, a BBQ dining and lounge area, a children’s playground, and a community garden.

Within the Boardwalk community is the newly completed Beach House — and it’s not your ordinary pool shed. Boasting amenities that draw more resemblance to a resort than your average condo complex, the Beach House includes 10,000 sq ft of interior features, such as games, two party rooms, a bike and dog wash station, a meeting room, a grill station, hot tub, outdoor pool, a fitness centre, a yoga and dance studio, kids zones — the list goes on.

The Salt & Meadow homes surround a 35,000 sq ft landscaped meadow park amenity and also have access to the newly completed Salmon Park, an upcoming interior boardwalk park, and a sports field that will soon expand to include an additional soccer and baseball field for kid’s practices or post-work beer league softball games.

If you ever need to leave Boardwalk (but really, why would you?) the ferry terminal is 10 minutes away, the border crossing just a short 15 minute drive away, and Vancouver and the YVR airport is only 30 minutes away.

If you’re interested in a seaside lifestyle, learn more or register for early access here.