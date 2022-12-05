Telus and Adera complete new rental housing building in North Vancouver

A new market rental housing project carried out as a partnership between telecommunications giant Telus and local developer Adera has reached completion.

The six-storey building — named RED Lower Lynn — at 1550 Oxford Street is conveniently just a two-minute walk west of TransLink’s Phibbs bus exchange in North Vancouver District.

The partnership provides the building’s 88 rental homes with Telus’ Smart Building technology and automation, allowing residents to control their units from the ease of their smartphones through the company’s residential smart building app. For example, this provides flexibility to remotely lock and unlock key doors or adjust lighting from anywhere and at any time.

In addition to having access to the unit’s functions, the app enables an added layer of security for the home, such as notifying residents on their smartphones when someone opens the door or requires entry.

“We’re excited to bring Telus’ Smart Building solutions to North Vancouver’s rental market, ensuring residents and staff at RED Lower Lynn have the latest in building automation, security, entertainment, and connectivity solutions,” said Erin Walker, director of residential smart communities at Telus, in a statement.

Rocky Sethi, the chief operating officer of Adera, added, “The integration of smart building technology allows residents to live in a building with an added layer of security, offers peace of mind for residents and ultimately a more accessible, user-friendly experience, whether you are in your own home, the parkade, or one of the many common amenities throughout the building.”

The “RED” name is Adera’s branding for its new portfolio of rental residential developments, while Telus in recent years has been partnering with developers to expand its smart building technology products and operations.

RED Lower Lynn is amongst the first projects by various developers and property owners to build a concentration of higher-density residential uses around Phibbs bus exchange, including the recent completion of the adjacent Lynn Creek Apartments and Creekstone Care Centre for seniors. Just to the east, the Squamish First Nation intends to develop their small reserve lot into a 28-storey tower with 280 affordable rental homes.