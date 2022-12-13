Here's how a simple act of kindness can get you a $50 Amazon gift card

Some say goodness is its own reward, but Amazon is now offering folks a $50 gift card in exchange for an act of kindness.

The Kindness Exchange is part of Amazon’s “season of giving,” which functions as a travelling pop-up asking Canadians to give back this holiday season “by pledging an act of kindness in exchange for a gift from Amazon.”

Canadians will be able to find the pop-up in BC, Ontario, Alberta and Quebec.

The pop-up program kicked off on December 13 in Toronto. It will travel across the country, stopping in Vancouver (December 15), Calgary (December 14), Hamilton (December 14) and Montreal (December 19), partnering with charities in each locale.

How it works is you visit the pop-up in whichever city you’re in and pledge to perform an act of kindness. After you pledge to an act of kindness, you’re gifted a $50 gift card in return, just in time for some last-minute holiday shopping.

“Amazon Canada is proud to support local charities in the communities in which their customers and employees live and work by providing them with the support they need,” Amazon said in a statement.

Amazon Canada has also teamed up with Big Brothers Big Sisters for a toy drive to which you can donate.

Locations and dates:

Toronto: Yonge-Dundas Square on December 13

Hamilton: South Plaza Tim Hortons Field on December 14 (8 am to 12 pm EST)

Calgary: Stephen Avenue Walk on December 14 (12 am to 4 pm MST)

Vancouver: Queen Elizabeth Theatre Plaza on December 15 (11 am to 3 pm PST)

Montreal: Maison d’Haiti on December 19 (10 am to 11:30 am EST)

What act of kindness are you going to pledge to?