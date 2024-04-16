Abercrombie & Fitch opening at Metropolis at Metrotown mall

Abercrombie & Fitch will soon be opening its third store location in Metro Vancouver.

Construction is well underway on outfitting several units, including a previous Browns Shoes space, at Metropolis at Metrotown mall in Burnaby into Abercrombie & Fitch’s newest store in the region.

A spokesperson for the shopping centre told Daily Hive the store is just under 5,000 sq ft in size. If all goes as planned with construction, it will open in mid-July.

The new Abercrombie & Fitch store will be located between the recently opened Psycho Bunny and Bath & Body Works stores.

Abercrombie & Fitch’s other locations in Metro Vancouver are CF Pacific Centre and CF Richmond Centre.

Another major retailer opening at the mall much sooner than later will be Decathlon, which will open within a two-storey space previously occupied by Forever 21. Decathlon’s 38,000 sq ft flagship Vancouver store at Metropolis at Metrotown will open on April 27, 2024.

Since October 2023, Decathlon has operated a temporary pop-up store in a nearby unit previously occupied by Sephora.

This will be the French international sporting goods retailer’s first location within Metro Vancouver and British Columbia, and the 19th location within Canada, with other existing locations in Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia. It has been quickly expanding across the country ever since it opened its first Canadian location near Montreal.