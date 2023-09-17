Abbotsford police investigating suspected targeted stabbing over weekend

Two people in Abbotsford were transported to hospital after police found them with what appeared to be serious and life-threatening stab wounds.

According to the Abbotsford police department, officers responded to reports of a “weapons call” around 6:50 pm Saturday in a residential complex near Cornwall Avenue and McCallum Road.

“With the assistance of Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service and BC Ambulance Service, members provided life-sustaining measures to the victims, who were transported to the hospital,” a police statement reads.

After police contained and isolated the area, officers located the suspect, who was placed into custody.

The suspect was transported to hospital with what appeared to be self-inflicted injuries, police said.

While the investigation is in its initial stages, police added, there are early indicators suggesting the incident was targeted.

If you witnessed this incident or have any information, police are urging you to contact them at 604-859-5225.