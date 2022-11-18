From birds to brews: Abbotsford is the perfect spot for a weekend getaway

No ferries, no flights. Just a short drive from Vancouver, Abbotsford is the perfect spot for a weekend getaway if you’re looking to get out of the city.

Whether you’re looking to get outdoors, do some shopping, or enjoy some tasty drinks and bites, Abbotsford is definitely a must-visit spot when you need a getaway.

Here are some great spots and activities to check out in Abbotsford.

You can experience some of the best birdwatching in North America on the BC Bird Trail. Take a stroll through Willband Creek Park for the chance to spot a variety of in-season birds, including the Northern Harrier, Least Sandpiper, Mallard, and more.

You can walk through the 2.6-kilometre outer trail or one of the many interconnecting trails.

Since launching in 2020, the BC Bird Trail offers world-class birding and gives you the chance to get outside and explore your own backyard.

This new concept is the ultimate spot to do some shopping and some snacking and sipping. You will find gorgeous home decor, textiles, housewares and more. When it comes to the food, the Bistro offers a wide assortment of boards and share plates and some tasty cocktails.

Sure, you’ll find many of the big box retailers you’re used to around Abbotsford, but if you’re looking for something a little more unique, head to Montrose Avenue and Essendene Avenue.

Take a stroll down Montrose and find unique shops like the Spruce Collective. It features vintage treasures, home decor and so many other goodies.

Along Essendene, you’ll find The Montrose and George General Store, which carries everything from cute clothes to cheeky candles.

Fieldhouse is definitely a must-visit spot when you’re in Abbotsford. You can indulge in a drinkable ale after an afternoon or shopping or birding. You can also opt for one of their delicious aged sours, like the Charcoal Cherry Vanilla Sour, if you’re looking for something a little more adventurous.

