Abbotsford Airshow organizers apologize for hours-long lines and traffic

Sarah Anderson
Aug 6 2022, 5:02 pm
Organizers of the Abbotsford Airshow have apologized for long traffic lines that led to confusion and frustration.

On Friday, August 5, Airshow attendees took to social media to air their complaints about being stuck in their cars, sometimes for hours, as they tried to get into the parking lot before the event ended.

The three-day display of aeronautics was criticized for not being able to move vehicles into the parking lots fast enough, not having enough people to check tickets, and generally long lineups.

A video posted to Reddit shows a glimpse of some of the long lines.

“We sincerely apologize to the many frustrated Airshow fans battling traffic lineups to get into the gate tonight,” organizers said in a statement.
“We are working with our partners with Abby PD, we have increased our gate capacities, and have added volunteers to the parking lot.”

The Airshow will adjust their plans for “speedier entries” on Saturday and Sunday. The show is sold out for the rest of the weekend, but ticket holders have been assured that organizers are taking steps to improve the lineups.

“We know how frustrating traffic can be. Please know how terribly sorry we are for your delays on the way in,” organizers said.

While wait times varied, some reported waits that were hours long and others said they turned around and never made it in at all.

“We have been in traffic for almost (two hours). We might not make it in by closing, are we going to get our money back?!” wrote one Twitter user. “There was no one directing traffic in the parking lot and no one knew where to go,” wrote another.

Daily Hive has contacted the Abbotsford Airshow for comment and will update this story.

