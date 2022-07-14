NewsTransportationUrbanizedTravel

A WestJet system outage is causing delays across the country

Peter Klein
Jul 14 2022, 3:02 pm
Heather Dunbar/Shutterstock

Another day, another issue with an airline. This time an IT outage is affecting a number of WestJet systems causing major delays.

The outage is causing problems with WestJet’s airport check-in, flight planning, and payment services on the company’s website, westjet.com.

The airline says while they are working on fixing the outage they encourage passengers to arrive early due to delays in the check-in process.

For many travellers, the statement comes far later than it should as they were delayed at the airport with no reasoning as to why.

WestJet says they will continue to provide updates throughout the day.

