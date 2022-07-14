A WestJet system outage is causing delays across the country
Another day, another issue with an airline. This time an IT outage is affecting a number of WestJet systems causing major delays.
The outage is causing problems with WestJet’s airport check-in, flight planning, and payment services on the company’s website, westjet.com.
An intermittent IT outage is impacting @WestJet’s airport check-in, flight planning and website and operations.
We will continue to provide updates and appreciate our guests patience and understanding. Guests impacted will be reaccommodated.
https://t.co/bQJXL83b2e
— WestJet News (@WestJetNews) July 14, 2022
The airline says while they are working on fixing the outage they encourage passengers to arrive early due to delays in the check-in process.
For many travellers, the statement comes far later than it should as they were delayed at the airport with no reasoning as to why.
Thanks for the update after 5 hours of radio silence.
— Traxy (@trax123) July 14, 2022
WestJet says they will continue to provide updates throughout the day.