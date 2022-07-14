A WestJet system outage is causing delays across the country

Another day, another issue with an airline. This time an IT outage is affecting a number of WestJet systems causing major delays.

The outage is causing problems with WestJet’s airport check-in, flight planning, and payment services on the company’s website, westjet.com.

An intermittent IT outage is impacting @WestJet’s airport check-in, flight planning and website and operations. We will continue to provide updates and appreciate our guests patience and understanding. Guests impacted will be reaccommodated. More: https://t.co/bQJXL83b2e pic.twitter.com/iqYScLeTDw — WestJet News (@WestJetNews) July 14, 2022

The airline says while they are working on fixing the outage they encourage passengers to arrive early due to delays in the check-in process.

For many travellers, the statement comes far later than it should as they were delayed at the airport with no reasoning as to why.

Thanks for the update after 5 hours of radio silence. — Traxy (@trax123) July 14, 2022

WestJet says they will continue to provide updates throughout the day.