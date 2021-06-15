29-storey tower with 314 homes approved for North Delta

A significant multi-family residential tower project for North Delta was approved by city council last week.

BMG Real Estate will redevelop the low-storey commercial properties at 9365-9383 120 Street and 11959-11969 93A Avenue — the northwest corner of the intersection of Scott Road and 93a Avenue — into a 318-ft-tall, 29-storey condominium tower, and a 66-ft-tall, five-storey rental housing building.

There will be a total of 314 homes, including 264 condominium homes and 50 rental homes, with 20 of the units rented at below-market rates for a period of 20 years and the remaining rental homes at market rates.

The condominium unit mix is 52 studios, 105 one-bedroom units, and 107 two-bedroom units, while the rental unit mix is 13 studios, 20 one-bedroom units, and 17 two-bedroom units.

Condominium residents will have access to 3,660 sq ft of indoor amenity space and 13,153 sq ft of outdoor amenity space. Rental residents, separately, will have 580 sq ft of indoor amenity space and 6,000 sq ft of outdoor amenity space.

To activate its 120 Street frontage, the tower’s ground level will have 3,100 sq ft of retail and restaurant space.

The redevelopment also includes a 2,300 sq ft space for a private childcare facility with a capacity for up to 30 kids.

Six underground levels of parking provide 401 vehicle parking stalls.

The redevelopment’s total floor area is 237,677 sq ft for a floor area ratio density that is 6.8 times larger than the size of the 35,400 sq ft lot. The project’s design firm is Focus Architecture.

The site is about two city blocks north of 92 Avenue, where a stop is planned for TransLink’s future R6 RapidBus service between the Expo Line’s Scott Road Station and the Scottsdale and Newton bus exchanges via Scott Road, 120 Street, and 72nd Avenue.

The R6 will follow the same route of the existing No. 319 Scott Station/Newton Exchange/Scottsdale, which will remain as a local service with reduced frequency.

With 23,000 daily passengers during normalcy, the public transit authority has indicated there is proven demand for a supplementary high-capacity, high-frequency, express bus route.

It is the region’s second-fastest-growing bus corridor for ridership, with annual boardings growing from 4.27 million in 2015 to 7.47 million in 2019. It is the region’s seventh busiest bus route, and there is projected growth along the corridor due to future higher-density development, such as the BMG Real Estate project.