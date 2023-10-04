A transformative 100% hotel development could provide a strong commercial anchor to bookend the south end of the Granville Entertainment District (GED) in downtown Vancouver.

The northwest corner of the intersection of Granville Street and Davie Street is being eyed for a 35-storey hotel tower containing over 460 rooms.

This would be a redevelopment of the 1952-built, one-storey Cold Tea Restaurant at 717 Davie Street (1192 Granville Street), and several adjacent one- and two-storey buildings dating back about a century — replacing two dispensaries, a vape shop, Grade A Restaurant, and Mr. Greek Donair Town.

Prior to the opening of Cold Tea Restaurant in 2020, the corner building was the longtime location of Tsui Hang Village.

The bold proposal has now reached its formal rezoning application stage, with local architectural firm Musson Cattell Mackey Partnership submitting the application on behalf of Deecorp Properties.

As can be expected for a major hotel, there would also be restaurant uses and other hospitality services, with a provided artistic rendering showing an attractive three-level base podium that would activate the corner, effectively bringing new life to the entertainment district and changing its character.

Existing condition:

Proposed condition:

The project will have a total building floor area of 404,000 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 22.4 times larger than the size of the 18,000 sq ft land assembly.

“The sheer scale and design of the project demonstrate a commitment to architectural excellence and urban development. The 35-storey structure will be a landmark that adds to the skyline of our city and enhances its aesthetic appeal,” reads a letter of support to Vancouver City Council by Ingrid Jarrett, the president and CEO of the BC Hotel Association.

“As our city grows and evolves, it is essential to have projects that not only meet our present needs but also lay a strong foundation for a prosperous future. This development project aligns with that vision.”

This proposal comes in the backdrop of growing calls from the local tourism industry for the need to catalyze more hotel rooms across Metro Vancouver, especially in Vancouver where the demand is highest.

According to a report earlier this year by tourism bureau Destination Vancouver, Metro Vancouver is facing a hotel room shortage of 20,000 rooms over the coming decades, including 10,000 within Vancouver.

Without a real surge in new additional hotel rooms, the region will risk losing its competitiveness in attracting and supporting tourists, major conventions, and sports events. Needless to say, tourism is one of Vancouver’s strongest economic sectors, supporting numerous direct and indirect hospitality jobs, including in retail, restaurants, and services.

Vancouver is expected to see an annual acute hotel room shortage starting in the peak season of 2026 — the same year Vancouver co-hosts the FIFA World Cup. Towards the end of the decade, the seasonal hotel room shortage will grow to the rest of the region.

Not only will tourism suffer from a lack of hotel supply, but hotel prices will continue to escalate, and there will be more demand for short-term rentals such as Airbnb.

“It is clear that this project has been meticulously planned and designed to make the most of the available space and resources. The innovative use of space, coupled with the inclusion of hotel accommodations, represents a significant opportunity for our city to attract visitors, boost tourism, and contribute to our local economy,” continued Jarrett.

According to the applicant, this single hotel project will double the existing number of hotel rooms found on the Granville Strip.

It is also aligned with Vancouver City Council’s direction to encourage hotel developments along the Granville Strip as a key component of the City’s 18-month-long Granville Street Planning process, which is expected to conclude in the second quarter of 2024.

The new area plan for the GED is intended to help catalyze and guide the revitalization of the entertainment district through redevelopment that focuses on intensifying retail, restaurant, entertainment, hotel, and office uses — especially uses that bring activity to the strip during the daytime, not just the traditional nightlife uses.

“This proposal would help Granville Street evolve as a nightlife and entertainment district. Downtown Van has partnered closely with the City of Vancouver on the Granville Street Planning Program and shares the same commitment to re-establishing the district’s reputation as a dynamic, fun, and welcoming place to gather,” said Jane Talbot, president and CEO of Downtown Van (the local business improvement association).

“Not only would this development bring tourists conveniently to the doorstep of our entertainment district, but a hotel would contribute to an improved 24-hour sense of security for pedestrians in the area.”

Last month, City Council also passed a motion directing City staff to catalyze and expedite the review process for new hotel proposal applications.

This Davie/Granville hotel proposal is amongst the largest new hotel proposals within downtown Vancouver. Other major proposals for the city centre include a 32-storey hotel with 578 rooms at 516-534 West Pender Street, and a 30-storey hotel with 393 rooms at 848 Seymour Street.

Other prominent downtown Vancouver properties owned by Deecorp include the one-storey retail cluster of 500 Robson Street — best known for being the home of Japadog’s brick-and-mortar location — and the four-storey office/retail building at 717 West Pender Street (455 Granville Street), where the Rexall pharmacy is located.