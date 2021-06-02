$70 million Lotto Max jackpot is up for grabs this week
Imagine starting off June by being $70 million richer?
Talk about a nice way to jump-start your summer, huh?
The total prize pool for this Friday’s Lotto Max draw will be a whopping $70 million, according to Loto-Québec, along with 29 additional $1 million prizes.
Therefore, the total prize money for this week’s draw is $99 million big ones.
Seven Maxmillions ($1 million each) were won in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw thanks to winning tickets sold in Quebec, Ontario, The Prairies, and Atlantic Provinces.
Friday’s big-time prize pool ties Lotto Max’s all-time highest giveaway. In February of 2020, a family of eight from Quebec City won a cool $70 million — Loto-Quebec’s biggest jackpot ever awarded.
If you won Friday’s LOTTO MAX jackpot of an est. $70 million, plus an est. 29 MAXMILLIONS, you could make your goals larger than life! Do you have your ticket? #DreamToTheMAX Must be of legal age. pic.twitter.com/fK5Ok5AZ0T
— LOTTO MAX (@lottomax) June 2, 2021
Millionaire-hopefuls can buy tickets in-store or online.
If you do end up striking gold and winning big, don’t forget who steered you in the right direction leading up to Friday’s big loot.
The Canada-wide lottery has jackpot-winning odds of 1 in 33,294,800. But, considering how the last 14 months have gone, is anything really impossible?