$70 million Lotto Max jackpot is up for grabs this week

Imagine starting off June by being $70 million richer?

Talk about a nice way to jump-start your summer, huh?

The total prize pool for this Friday’s Lotto Max draw will be a whopping $70 million, according to Loto-Québec, along with 29 additional $1 million prizes.

Therefore, the total prize money for this week’s draw is $99 million big ones.

Seven Maxmillions ($1 million each) were won in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw thanks to winning tickets sold in Quebec, Ontario, The Prairies, and Atlantic Provinces.

Friday’s big-time prize pool ties Lotto Max’s all-time highest giveaway. In February of 2020, a family of eight from Quebec City won a cool $70 million — Loto-Quebec’s biggest jackpot ever awarded.

If you won Friday’s LOTTO MAX jackpot of an est. $70 million, plus an est. 29 MAXMILLIONS, you could make your goals larger than life! Do you have your ticket? #DreamToTheMAX Must be of legal age. pic.twitter.com/fK5Ok5AZ0T — LOTTO MAX (@lottomax) June 2, 2021

Millionaire-hopefuls can buy tickets in-store or online.

If you do end up striking gold and winning big, don’t forget who steered you in the right direction leading up to Friday’s big loot.