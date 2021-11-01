7-Eleven launches self-scan mobile checkout across all Canadian stores

As of today, the need to wait in line for a cashier to pay for most purchases at 7-Eleven has been eliminated.

The convenience chain has launched the contactless mobile checkout option for all of its stores across Canada, making it the first retailer in the country to introduce such a feature that speeds up the shopping experience.

To access mobile checkout, all customers with a smartphone can download the 7-Eleven mobile app from the App Store or Google Play, and then register for or log into the 7Rewards loyalty program.

When shopping at 7-Eleven, open the app and tap the “Mobile Checkout” icon on the homepage. Then, scan the barcode on each item to add it to the basket.

Pay for items in the app using Apple Pay, Google Pay, debit card or credit card. In order to provide proof of payment of purchases, shoppers are required to scan the on-screen QR code at the confirmation station before they exit the store or show it to store staff.

“Our customers told us that they want more time to focus on the important things in their lives. We took that insight and developed 7-Eleven’s proprietary technology to create a full contactless shopping experience. We know this will help our customers save time and empower them to make the most of their day,” said Norman Hower, vice-president and general manager of 7-Eleven Canada, in a statement.

“We’re reinventing convenience with the 7-Eleven Mobile Checkout, and this is yet another example of how we’re developing digital innovation to actively exceed our customers’ needs.”

The company says Canada is the second market where it has introduced the mobile checkout feature after its successful launch and expansion in the United States earlier in 2021.

Complementing self-check-out stations and forms of cashier-less checkout technology at brick-and-mortar stores like mobile checkout are increasingly common, especially in Asia. Such systems improve logistical efficiencies and lower human labour costs.

Amazon is also known to be advancing cashier-less checkout technology to its new and growing Fresh grocery store chain, where customers are charged based on the items they grab.