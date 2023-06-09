57 ex-Canucks players have won the Stanley Cup, can you name them all?

The Vancouver Canucks have famously never won a Stanley Cup, despite entering the NHL 53 years ago.

Among the teams that have never won the Cup, the Canucks along with their 1970 expansion cousin Buffalo Sabres have the longest drought.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t Canucks players who have won hockey’s biggest prize. They just didn’t do it in Vancouver.

A new quiz uploaded to Sporcle by “kmad” presents quite the challenge for even the most hardcore Canucks fan. Can you name every Canucks player that has won a Stanley Cup with other teams?

There are 88 answers, containing the names of 57 former Canucks players.

The list of players includes Canucks that won Cups after leaving Vancouver, as well as players that won before ever slipping on a Canucks jersey.

Ironically enough, the Stanley Cup winner with the most ex-Canucks is the 1994 New York Rangers. Six former Canucks are on that team, including five that joined Vancouver after beating the Canucks in the ’94 Cup Final.

To date, not a single member of the 1982 New York Islanders or 2011 Boston Bruins has ever played a game for the Canucks.

This list could grow after this year’s Stanley Cup Final comes to an end, as former Canuck Zac Dalpe plays for the Florida Panthers (so does former Canucks draft pick Gustav Forsling, though he never suited up in a game for Vancouver).

Ben Hutton, meanwhile, could get his name on the Cup if the Vegas Golden Knights win. Hutton appeared in 31 regular season games for Vegas plus an additional two in the playoffs. Unless he appears in a Stanley Cup Final game, he won’t automatically get his name on the Cup, though Vegas could request that an exception is made for him.

Test your knowledge below.

