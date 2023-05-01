Having kids in 55+ strata buildings no longer comes with risk of eviction

BC has made some changes to bylaws that impact strata buildings, which will come as good news to many residents, especially those expecting kids.

The changes impact Strata Property Regulation, which will ensure that people who live in strata buildings that have 55+ age restrictions will be able to stay in their homes even if their family structure changes.

BC’s Ministry of Housing announced the changes on Monday morning.

The proposed changes take effect immediately.

The amendment expands the list of exemptions to 55-and-over bylaws in strata buildings to include future kids, dependants, and spouses or partners of current residents.

It also creates an exemption to permit adult kids or former dependents of current residents to move back in with parents or former caregivers.

BC Minister of Housing Ravi Kahlon said that he heard from a few people who experienced situations involving potentially losing their homes because their family structure was evolving.

“Starting a family is a big decision and big change for many people, and that shouldn’t come with the risk of people losing their home,” Kahlon said.

In November last year, BC amended the Strata Property Act to end some restrictions at 55+ strata buildings. After that move, the ministry touted that tens of thousands of strata units opened to renters and younger residents.

“I was shocked at how much power stratas had and, on top of that, how inhumane they could legally be. I would like to take this moment to show my gratitude to all those in the government and Ministry of Housing that are hearing our stories and doing what is needed to protect us,” read a statement from a Maple Ridge resident following the announcement.