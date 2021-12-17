15-storey rental housing tower proposed for Kerrisdale in Vancouver

Larco Development is proposing a sizeable market rental housing development for the Kerrisdale neighbourhood in the Vancouver Westside.

A newly submitted rezoning application for 5455 Balsam Street — located just south of the intersection of West 37th Avenue and Balsam Street — calls for a 130-ft-tall, 15-storey tower replacing the outdoor amenity space of the existing 14-storey rental tower on the site.

This is an infill development; the existing 1966-built tower with 88 rental homes on the southern half of the site would be fully retained, and the new additional tower would be constructed on the landscaped area on the northern half.

There would be a total of 145 new additional secured market rental homes on the site, with a unit mix of 87 studios, 35 one-bedroom units, and 53 two-bedroom units.

New residents will have access to amenities on the fifth level, including an indoor amenity space that opens up to an outdoor area on the rooftop of the tower podium, as well as the indoor and outdoor amenities on the building’s partial 15th floor.

Three underground levels will contain 142 vehicle parking stalls and 312 bike parking spaces. The property is within close walking proximity to frequent bus routes on Arbutus Street and West 41st Avenue, including the R4 RapidBus.

The proposed new total floor area is 91,894 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 3.63 times larger than the size of the 25,300 sq ft northern half parcel of the site. The project’s design firm is RH Architects.