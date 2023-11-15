Interested in starting your post-secondary education journey but unsure of where to start? Thompson Rivers University (TRU) in British Columbia is hosting virtual info sessions to provide you with all the facts you need — and you won’t even have to leave the house to attend!

No matter what your interest is — business, science, education, social work, arts, tourism, trades, or even meat cutting — TRU has info sessions for a ton of programs that’ll give you the facts about your new career path.

Here are a few examples of topics that’ll be discussed in each virtual information session, that you can watch and take note of while sitting in your PJs.

Perhaps one of the most important topics to consider when furthering your education is how to apply and get accepted into your preferred program. If you don’t currently meet your program requirements, you can always upgrade with TRU’s Open Access University program. These online information sessions provide students with what you need to know, including admission grades and rates of acceptance.

In some programs, you can take an upgrading course alongside your first-year classes, so you don’t have to wait to begin your studies. Applications for Fall 2024 are now open across the Kamloops and Williams Lake campuses, including for the Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Bachelor of Business Administration, and Diploma in Police and Justice programs, to name a few.

Alongside the admissions process, you should also explore TRU’s available grants and bursaries. There are many to research, including the Student Recruitment and Retention Bursary. Student Awards and Financial Aid will be covered in each info session.

There are more than 1,000 scholarships, bursaries awards, and prizes available to students who have completed at least one semester of studies at TRU!

Thompson Rivers also offers equity admissions in competitive programs for Indigenous students, including the Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Bachelor of Social Work, and Bachelor of Education programs.

Landing your dream job might seem like a long journey away when you’re just considering which post-secondary route to take, but that doesn’t mean it’s far off!

Virtual information sessions cover all your possible career opportunities once you graduate, while explaining how TRU sets you up for a rewarding job in the future.

An important part of each student’s academic journey, TRU’s student supports help learners through a variety of subjects and areas.

The Writing Centre, Math Help Centre, Career Development Services, and Economics Help Centre are just a few of TRU’s available support services.

All information sessions explain some of the exciting and new opportunities you can expect while studying at Thompson Rivers University, such as volunteering opportunities, peer mentorship programs, clubs, and even study-abroad programs.

TRU also hosts loads of activities throughout the school year, like the 3×3 basketball tournament or the eco-lyric workshop.

Considering Thompson Rivers University as your post-secondary school is just the beginning of your rewarding academic career.

Check out the TRU website and register for upcoming virtual info sessions, where all of your questions and queries will be answered. It’s an easy first step towards your next chapter in life — and you don’t even have to get off the couch to do it!