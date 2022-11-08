48 hours in Nanaimo: Here’s how to spend a wonderful weekend this winter

With beautiful hiking trails, waterfront strolls, and natural beauty at every turn, Nanaimo needs to be on your radar this winter.

Known as The Harbour City, this hidden gem has a lot to offer, including a unique seaside charm, endless options for dining, a shopping experience like no other, and an abundance of year-round activities to keep you entertained (and warmed up).

Nanaimo is also known for having a mild winter climate, so if you’re looking to experience the best of the season without the freezing cold, it’s the perfect destination.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up the ultimate way to spend 48 hours in the city.

Day 01

Explore the Old City Quarter

Start your visit to Nanaimo by getting a feel for what the city has to offer. The Old City Quarter is nestled in the heart of Nanaimo, just steps from the downtown core but away from the hustle and bustle. This district is part of the original economic core of the city, and some of the buildings are more than a century old.

Packed full of small businesses, specialty food stores, and cafes, it’s the perfect place to grab a coffee and do a little window shopping. And in winter, the picturesque streets come alive with holiday lights, making you feel like you’ve stepped into a Hallmark movie.

Get outdoors

For nature lovers and those with a passion for hiking, Nanaimo does not disappoint. Ammonite Falls is a popular trail located in Benson Creek Falls Regional Park. The moderate 5 km round-trip hike takes you through a stunning forest lined with Douglas Firs, to the magnificent falls, which cascade over a rocky cliff. With new improvements to the park just completed, hikers will now find more accessible trails throughout and can easily get to the viewing platform and staircase leading to the falls.

Another great option is Westwood Lake Trail, located in one of Nanaimo’s best-loved parks — Westwood Lake Park. Generally considered an easy route, it takes just under two hours to complete and is popular throughout winter with hikers, runners, and mountain bikers. Considered an off-the-beaten-track location for visitors, it’s a great place to unwind in nature while enjoying tranquillity on the edge of the city.

Recharge at a cozy hotel

A good base is essential for any trip. After hours of exploring, most of us want to head back to a cozy hotel and charge up for the day ahead.

Nanaimo is home to a wide range of quality accommodations. If comfort and convivence are what you’re looking for, try the Best Western Dorchester Hotel — in the heart of downtown Nanaimo and adjacent to the harbour.

Love a room with a view? Try the Coast Bastion Hotel— a stylish and modern hotel perched right on the scenic waterfront, steps from downtown restaurants and amenities.

What’s more, your hotel recharge will be all the more affordable thanks to Hop, Ship, and a Jump. If you book two nights at either of these hotels or other participating accommodations, you can receive up to $100 off of your stay.

Day 02

Stroll the Harbourfront Walkway

After a busy first day hiking, get your second day off to a chill start with a stroll down the Harbourfront walkway — a charming waterfront trail that truly captures the essence of the city. Feel the ocean breeze on your skin as you watch the local fishers work or the seaplanes come in and out.

Check out the Christmas activities

During November and December, several holiday markets pop up around Nanaimo, giving you plenty of opportunities to shop locally and pick up some unique gifts for loved ones. So grab yourself a mulled wine and get lost in the magic.

One of the biggest and best markets is Vancouver Island Holiday Market, which runs from December 1 to December 4, and features over 150 vendors. Here, you’ll find delicious holiday treats, sustainably crafted artwork, handmade gifts, and even get to enjoy some live music.

There’s also the Yellowpoint Christmas Spectacular, an annual singing and dancing extravaganza at The Port Theatre. Here, guests will witness musical medleys of hit songs and Christmas classics, a tribute to the iconic ’80s movie Flashdance, a fiddle jam session, songs from Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, and more.

Try all of the Nanaimo bars

Head out on the Nanaimo Bar Trail and remind yourself why Nanaimo bars are such a beloved treat in our country. Several coffee houses and cafes around the city offer their own rendition of the iconic no-bake dessert, which traditionally consists of a coconut crumb base, custard icing and a layer of chocolate ganache.

Head over to Bocca Cafe to try a peanut, chilli, or seasonal version of the bar, or hit up the Nanaimo Bar to experience a Nanaimo bar-flavoured cocktail and a little live music — this alone is enough to have us packing our bags and booking a ferry.

Check out the local breweries and distilleries

What better way to live it up on your last night in Nanaimo than by enjoying some cold beers? Head over to White Sails Brewery, a local brewery conveniently located downtown. Its large, open-concept taproom is the perfect place to connect and engage with locals and tourists alike all while enjoying fresh craft brews. There’s also a locally sourced menu featuring delicious classics like wings, nachos, and even hot dogs made with bratwurst — a German sausage.

If beer is not your thing, head over to Arbutus Distillery for some truly unique cocktails made from spirits brewed, fermented, distilled, and bottled on-site in Nanaimo. Be sure to check out their popular blue gin, crafted with juniper, locally grown hops, lavender, rosemary, and lemon verbena steeped in butterfly pea flowers.

Start planning your trip to Nanaimo today and learn how you can save money on your hotel by clicking here.