New development plans for former Hastings gas station site in Burnaby

There is now movement to finally provide a use for the long-vacant property at the prominent southwest corner of the intersection of Hastings Street and Willingdon Avenue in Burnaby’s Capitol Hill neighbourhood.

The property at 4472 Hastings Street has been sitting vacant for at least a decade and a half, with its previous use being a gas station.

Safeway grocery store is immediately to the west, while the BC Liquor store is just to the south.

After the property changed hands in November 2020 in a deal worth $5.1 million, development plans have now been created, with a new application seeking to turn the site into a five-storey, mixed-use building.

The application calls for 34 condominium homes in the upper levels — including four studios, 15 one-bedroom units, and 15 two-bedroom units — and 6,400 sq ft of retail/restaurant uses on the ground level. Extensive amenity spaces will be provided, particularly on the rooftop.

Three underground levels will provide 47 vehicle parking stalls.

The total floor area is 37,472 sq ft, providing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 2.7 times larger than the size of the lot.

This is almost a mirror image of the form of the 2020-built, five-storey building across the street with condominiums and retail/restaurant uses across the street at the northwest corner. Shift Architecture is the design firm.

The site is well served by numerous bus public transit routes along Hastings Street and Willingdon Avenue, including the R5 Hastings Street RapidBus.