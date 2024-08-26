News

Megan Devlin
Aug 26 2024, 5:05 pm
BC Hydro

Approximately 44,000 homes and businesses in Metro Vancouver were without electricity Monday morning due to a huge outage.

BC Hydro posted the outages to its map on Monday, showing customers in Burnaby, Coquitlam, Port Moody, and New Westminster impacted.

BC Hydro lists the cause as a transmission circuit failure, reporting that the outage began just before 10 am.

The utility provider shared that a crew was working to restore power, and by 10:30, the problem was fixed.

