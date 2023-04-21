News

4/20 makes soggy return to Vancouver's Sunset Beach (PHOTOS)

Megan Devlin
Apr 21 2023, 12:19 am
4/20 makes soggy return to Vancouver's Sunset Beach (PHOTOS)
Thursday marked the first big 4/20 protest/celebration at Sunset Beach since the COVID-19 pandemic, but rainy weather kept the gathering muted.

Many tents at the so-called cannabis farmers’ market were set up selling cannabis products, psilocybin mushrooms, and clothing, and many of the attendees stood huddled under umbrellas or tarps — the open main stage wasn’t as big of a draw.

The rain made the lawn muddy, and it appeared to be a gathering of dedicated cannabis aficionados — the massive crowds seen in sunny years prior didn’t materialize.

The Vancouver Park Board closed the Sunset Beach bathrooms and the Vancouver Aquatic Centre all day in order to “protect park assets” during the unsanctioned event. Organizers of the 4/20 gathering set up porta-potties on the Sunset Beach parking lot.

Park rangers were at sunset beach supervising, but Daily Hive didn’t see a visible police presence.

“This is one of 800-plus protests and marches that are likely to happen in Vancouver this year, and while it has drawn large crowds in the past there’s rarely any violence associated with it,” Const. Tania Visintin with the Vancouver Police Department said. “We expect to have extra resources assigned, as we would with any significant protests or gathering.”

The Sunset Beach event was one of two 4/20 celebrations in the city. The other happened at Thornton Park near Main and Terminal, where attendees rolled a 65-pound joint in an attempt to set a world record.

With files from Daily Hive’s Amir Ali

