4 of the top 5 coldest places on Earth right now are in Canada

It may be the end of April, but the cold weather sure has not moved out of parts of Canada. In fact, four of the top five coldest places on Earth right now are in the country.

Parts of Alberta and other prairie provinces have received some hefty dumps of snow this spring, so it’s no surprise portions of Canada are some of the coldest in the world.

Only one spot in Antarctica is beating out Canada, with much of the list comprising areas in northern parts of the country.

According to a new weather report from WX-Now, which tracks the world’s most extreme weather, it’s not just the top five stacked with spots in Canada. Fifteen of the top 20 coldest places on Earth are in the country, too. Brrrrrr!

The coldest place on the planet, Amundsen-Scott, Antarctica, is absurdly brisk at -64ºC.

In second, third, fourth and fifth place are Rowley Island, Clyde River, Sachs Harbour, and Whale Cove Airport, ranging from -21ºC to -19ºC. We are shivering just thinking about those temperatures, not to mention the wind chill.

The complete list of the world’s chilliest countries can be found here.

What a chilly way to spend the last week of April. Stay bundled up out there, or better yet, just sit at home and enjoy a movie or two.