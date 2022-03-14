32 Canadians to cheer for in March Madness this year
Canadians are everywhere in this years’ March Madness.
The NCAA men’s basketball tournament officially begins tomorrow with the first of four play-in games, before the 64-team field will kick off action on Thursday.
THE 2022 BRACKET! #MarchMadness
Canadians have seen plenty of talent rise to the NBA over the last two decades, including current names like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Murray, Chris Boucher, Lu Dort, and RJ Barrett.
In alphabetical order, here’s the 32 Canadians set to compete in March Madness this year:
Emmanuel Akot, Boise State, (SG)
Hometown: Winnipeg, MB
2021-22 stats: 10.73 points/game, 3.23 rebounds/game, 2.93 assists/game
Samuel Alamutu, Vermont, (G)
Hometown: Ajax, ON
2021-22 stats: none (redshirt freshman)
Keon Ambrose-Hylton, Alabama, (F)
Hometown: Toronto, ON
2021-22 stats: 1.00 pts/gm, 0.82 reb/gm, 0.36 ast/gm
Malcolm Bailey, Colgate, (F)
Hometown: Stratford, ON
2021-22 stats: 3.5 pts/gm, 1.5 reb/gm, 0.5 ast/gm
Eric Beckett, Vermont, (G/F)
Hometown: Ajax, ON
2021-22 stats: 3.8 pts/gm, 1 reb/gm, 0.2 ast/gm
Charles Bediako, Alabama, (FC)
Hometown: Brampton, ON
2021-22 stats: 6.78 pts/gm, 4.44 reb/gm, 0.69 ast/gm
Marcus Carr, Texas, (PG)
Hometown: Toronto, ON
2021-22 stats: 10.81 pts/gm, 2.03 reb/gm, 3.16 ast/gm
Matteus Case, Providence, (SG)
Hometown: Pickering, ON
2021-22 stats: 1.33 pts/gm, 0.33 reb/gm, 0 ast/gm
Marseilles Caston, New Mexico State, (G/F)
Hometown: Windsor, ON
2021-22 stats: 2.5 pts/gm, 1 reb/gm, 0 ast/gm
Nathan Cayo, Richmond, (F)
Hometown: Montreal, QC
2021-22 stats: 8.71 pts/gm, 4.4 reb/gm, 1.83 ast/gm
Eze Dike, Yale, (SG)
Hometown: Montreal, QC
2021-22 stats: 4.44 pts/gm, 1.5 reb/gm, 1.33 ast/gm
Zach Edey, Purdue, (C)
Hometown: Toronto, ON
2021-22 stats: 14.56 pts/gm, 7.76 reb/gm, 1.26 ast/gm
Adham Eleeda, Bryant, (G/F)
Hometown: Toronto, ON
2021-22 stats: 10.32 pts/gm, 4.87 reb/gm, 0.9 ast/gm
Matt Grace, Richmond, (F)
Hometown: Hamilton, ON
2021-22 stats: 4.14 pts/gm, 2.49 reb/gm, 1.11 ast/gm
Clayton Henry, New Mexico State, (G)
Hometown: Calgary, AB
2021-22 stats: 4.96 pts/gm, 3.29 reb/gm, 0.79 ast/gm
Isaac Hippolyte, Coastal Carolina, (F)
Hometown: Richmond Hill, ON
2021-22 stats: 1.9 pts/gm, 2.14 reb/gm, 0.19 ast/gm
Caleb Houstan, Michigan, (SF)
Hometown: Mississauga, ON
2021-22 stats: 10.48 pts/gm, 4.03 reb/gm, 1.42 ast/gm
Abu Kigab, Boise State, (G)
Hometown: St. Catharines, ON
2021-22 stats: 14.68 pts/gm, 5.76 reb/gm, 2.44 ast/gm
Georges Lefebvre, Vermont, (F)
Hometown: Montreal, QC
2021-22 stats: 1.18 pts/gm, 0.91 reb/gm, 0.09 ast/gm
Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona, (G/F)
Hometown: Montreal, QC
2021-22 stats: 17.41 pts/gm, 5.62 reb/gm, 2.56 ast/gm
Emmanuel Miller, Texas Christian, (SF)
Hometown: Toronto, ON
2021-22 stats: 10.31 pts/gm, 6.28 reb/gm, 0.91 ast/gm
Abdul Mohamed, Montana State, (F)
Hometown: Ottawa, ON
2021-22 stats: 7.76 pts/gm, 6.59 reb/gm, 1.62 ast/gm
Jahcobi Neath, Wisconsin, (G/F)
Hometown: Toronto, ON
2021-22 stats: 1.71 pts/gm, 1.43 reb/gm, 0.33 ast/gm
Andrew Nembhard, Gonzaga, (PG)
Hometown: Aurora, ON
2021-22 stats: 11.72 pts/gm, 3.24 reb/gm, 5.69 ast/gm
Ryan Nembhard, Creighton, (PG)
Hometown: Aurora, ON
2021-22 stats: 11.26 pts/gm, 3.15 reb/gm, 4.41 ast/gm
Eliel Nsoseme, Georgia State, (F/C)
Hometown: Hamilton, ON
2021-22 stats: 9.35 pts/gm, 9.76 reb/gm, 0.53 ast/gm
Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Marquette, (F)
Hometown: Montreal, QC
2021-22 stats: 6.32 pts/gm, 3.32 reb/gm, 0.94 ast/gm
Tyrese Samuel, Seton Hall, (PF)
Hometown: Montreal, QC
2021-22 stats: 7.43 pts/gm, 5.32 reb/gm, 0.14 ast/gm
Jasman Sangha, Texas A&M Corpus Christi, (F)
Hometown: Brampton, ON
2021-22 stats: none (transfer)
Shaedon Sharpe, Kentucky, (SG)
Hometown: London, ON
2021-22 stats: none (redshirt freshman)
Sam Thomson, Colgate, (F)
Hometown: Kitchener, ON
2021-22 stats: 2.70 pts/gm, 2.00 reb/gm, 0.60 ast/gm,
Kellen Tynes, Montana State, (PG)
Hometown: Dartmouth, NS
2021-22 stats: 1.09 pts/gm, 0.88 reb/gm, 0.88 ast/gm
(Hat tip to North Pole Hoops’ Josh Millican for the list of Canadians in the Final tournament and RealGM for their stats.)