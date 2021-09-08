Lotto Max jackpot grows to $31 million after no winner was announced
What would you do with $31 million?
That’s something one Canadian will be asking themselves if they win the next Lotto Max draw.
The total prize pool for this Friday’s Lotto Max draw has grown to a bountiful $31 million, according to Loto-Québec, along with 14 additional $1 million prizes, making the total prize money for this week’s draw 45 million bucks.
Tuesday’s winning numbers were:
05 08 31 36 41 42 43 39
Earlier this year, we saw the jackpot reach ridiculous highs as the June 15 draw featured a record 58 MaxMillions prizes and the maximum $70 million jackpot, totalling $128 million in main prizes.
Road trip with friends? Why not a sky trip? If you won Friday’s est. $31 Million LOTTO MAX Jackpot, where would you go? #DreamToTheMax pic.twitter.com/qwpSqkkXJY
— LOTTO MAX (@lottomax) September 8, 2021
Millionaire-hopefuls can buy tickets in-store or online. The Canada-wide lottery has jackpot-winning odds of 1 in 33,294,800.
But at the end of the day, someone’s got to win.