Having an extra day off work is a luxury that everyone cherishes when it happens.

Luckily, workers in BC will experience that luxury a lot in the new year as BC will have 11 statutory holidays in 2024.

Most employees will have the day off, but it isn’t bad news for those who have to work. Those grinding away on statutory holidays will get the coveted holiday pay.

Workers who take the day off will still receive an average day’s pay, but those who work will see a little extra dough.

“If they work on a stat holiday, they get time-and-a-half plus an average day’s pay,” reads the BC Government’s website. The pay even doubles if you work over 12 hours.

It’s a win-win situation for the holidays. However, the one caveat is that you need to check that you qualify for the stat pay.

To qualify, you need to have “been employed for 30 calendar days” and “have worked or earned wages on 15 of the 30 days before a statutory holiday.”

Here are the 11 statutory holidays in BC in 2024.

While these days are recognized as statutory holidays, there are a number of others you might be wondering about.

Unfortunately, BC does not count Easter Sunday, Easter Monday, or Boxing Day as statutory holidays.

At least with the list of the days that do count, you can start planning when you want to take time off in 2024.