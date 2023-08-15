2023-24 NFL standings as projected by oddsmakers

With NFL preseason now well underway, it’s only a matter of time before football becomes a staple of your Sundays once again.

The regular season is just around the corner, with oddsmakers projecting how each team will do in the upcoming 17-game grind.

In a sport that’s as hard to predict as football, no oddsmaker or model will ever fully accurately guess the entire league’s record over the course of a full NFL season.

But based on opening projected over-under win totals for each of the league’s 32 teams via VegasInsider, we’ve extrapolated it to project what the NFL standings will look like this coming year.

Defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are tied with their longtime foe, the Cincinnati Bengals, for the highest over-under total in the league, with both teams coming in at a line of 11.5 wins.

Here’s how each division in both conferences (and the playoff picture) shakes out:

AFC

AFC North

Cincinnati Bengals 11.5 Baltimore Ravens 8.5 Cleveland Browns 8.5 Pittsburgh Steelers 8.5

AFC South

Jacksonville Jaguars 9.5 Tennessee Titans 7.5 Indianapolis Colts 6.5 Houston Texans 5.5

AFC East

Buffalo Bills 10.5 Miami Dolphins 9.5 New York Jets 9.5 New England Patriots 7.5

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs 11.5 Los Angeles Chargers 9.5 Denver Broncos 8.5 Las Vegas Raiders 7.5

AFC Playoff teams

Cincinnati Bengals 11.5 Kansas City Chiefs 11.5 Buffalo Bills 10.5 Jacksonville Jaguars 9.5 Los Angeles Chargers 9.5 Miami Dolphins 9.5 New York Jets 9.5

While he’s not expected to start for the team, former BC Lions QB Nathan Rourke — who was turning heads in his preseason debut — could be part of a resurgent Jaguars team looking to return to the postseason for a second year in a row. Meanwhile, incoming QB Aaron Rodgers is the driver behind the New York Jets’ odds, as the team aims for their first playoff appearance since the 2010 season.

NFC

NFC North

Detroit Lions 9.5 Minnesota Vikings 8.5 Green Bay Packers 7.5 Chicago Bears 7.5

NFC South

New Orleans Saints 9.5 Atlanta Falcons 7.5 Carolina Panthers 7.5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6.5

NFC East

Philadelphia Eagles 10.5 Dallas Cowboys 9.5 New York Giants 8.5 Washington Commanders 7.5

NFC West

San Francisco 49ers 11.5 Seattle Seahawks 8.5 Los Angeles Rams 7.5 Arizona Cardinals 5.5

Playoff teams

San Francisco 49ers 11.5 Philadelphia Eagles 10.5 New Orleans Saints 9.5 Detroit Lions 9.5 Dallas Cowboys 9.5 Minnesota Vikings 8.5 Seattle Seahawks 8.5

On the cusp: New York Giants 8.5

Unlike the AFC, there’s a three-way tie for the final two playoff spots, though there’s a slightly less concentrated mix of power at the top.