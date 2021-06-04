If you thought that you would never be able to have your own private orchard in Metro Vancouver, turns out you’re wrong.

The dream can now be realized in Ambleside, West Vancouver — in your own backyard no less.

Along with the bragging rights to the title of having the only working orchard in Vancouver.

This modern Dutch farmhouse house was built by award-winning Architect Robert Burgers in 2017.

“Burgers was a very influential architect in the West Coast Modern landscape and sadly passed away a few years ago, and this was the last house he built for his family to live in,” West Coast Modern told DailyHive.

This Dutch farmhouse is 4,492 sq ft. on a lot more than double its size, at 9,317 sq. ft.

The property boasts 22-foot high ceilings, including three bedrooms and three bathrooms in the main house, as well as an additional two bedrooms and a bathroom in a legal basement suite.

The large lot gives the heritage orchard lots of room to breathe, and is home to over 20 fruit trees including apple, cherry, fig, pear, and plum.

This home is hitting the market with a list price of $5.5M and first showings are taking place this weekend.

The full listing can be found on the West Coast Modern website.