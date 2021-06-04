Real EstateVancouver HomesUrbanizedHome Decor

A look inside: $5.5M modernist home with Vancouver's only working orchard (PHOTOS)

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Jun 4 2021, 4:19 pm
A look inside: $5.5M modernist home with Vancouver's only working orchard (PHOTOS)
@Latreillephotography

If you thought that you would never be able to have your own private orchard in Metro Vancouver, turns out you’re wrong.

The dream can now be realized in Ambleside, West Vancouver — in your own backyard no less.

Along with the bragging rights to the title of having the only working orchard in Vancouver.

1990 Fulton Ave/West Coast Modern

1990 Fulton Ave/West Coast Modern

1990 Fulton Ave/West Coast Modern

This modern Dutch farmhouse house was built by award-winning Architect Robert Burgers in 2017.

“Burgers was a very influential architect in the West Coast Modern landscape and sadly passed away a few years ago, and this was the last house he built for his family to live in,”  West Coast Modern told DailyHive.

Orchard House

1990 Fulton Ave/West Coast Modern

orchard house

1990 Fulton Ave/West Coast Modern

This Dutch farmhouse is 4,492 sq ft. on a lot more than double its size, at 9,317 sq. ft.

1990 Fulton Ave/West Coast Modern

1990 Fulton Ave/West Coast Modern

The property boasts 22-foot high ceilings, including three bedrooms and three bathrooms in the main house, as well as an additional two bedrooms and a bathroom in a legal basement suite.

1990 Fulton Ave/West Coast Modern

1990 Fulton Ave/West Coast Modern

The large lot gives the heritage orchard lots of room to breathe, and is home to over 20 fruit trees including apple, cherry, fig, pear, and plum.

1990 Fulton Ave/West Coast Modern

This home is hitting the market with a list price of $5.5M and first showings are taking place this weekend.

The full listing can be found on the West Coast Modern website.

Amir AliAmir Ali
+ Real Estate
+ Vancouver Homes
+ Urbanized
+ Home Decor
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT