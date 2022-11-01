Urban Solutions Architecture is pursuing a rezoning of a mid-block land assembly located just a five minute walking distance east of SkyTrain Commercial-Broadway Station.

According to the new application, a 75-ft-tall, six-storey, mixed-use building would replace five single-family homes at 1961-1995 East Broadway and 2465 Semlin Drive — the northwest corner of the intersection of East Broadway and Semlin Drive.

Although the site is located within very close proximity to the major transit hub, the limitations of the location’s buildable height and density is stipulated in the City’s Grandview-Woodland Plan.

There will be 73 condominium homes, with a unit size mix of 46 one-bedroom units, 20 two-bedroom units, and seven three-bedroom units.

Residents will have access to indoor and outdoor amenity spaces — including a children’s play area — at ground level facing the laneway. A portion of the building’s rooftop on the eastern end will be an outdoor amenity space, but most of the rooftop area will be dedicated as a dozen private patios for the condominium units directly below, accessible by private staircase.

A total of 6,300 sq ft of retail/restaurant uses will be provided along the ground level, activating the building’s East Broadway frontage and effectively extending the area’s retail strip eastward. Ground-level commercial uses are a stipulated requirement on this city block within the Commercial-Broadway Station Precinct under the Grandview-Woodland Plan, but the requirement only goes as far as Semlin Drive.

The total floor area of this project will reach 60,500 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is three times larger than the size of the 20,161 sq ft lot.

Two underground levels will accommodate 91 vehicle parking stalls and 145 secured bike parking spaces.