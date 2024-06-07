This new online liquor delivery service is taking Vancouver by storm (CONTEST)

Last-minute party planners and late guests in Vancouver and Burnaby need not worry anymore! If you’re gearing up for your next bash or looking for a great party gift, there’s a new liquor delivery service that’ll save you time and money.

Enter 1933 Liquor Co.: Vancouver and Burnaby’s fastest, most affordable liquor delivery service with a wide variety of premium wines, beers, and spirits suited for everyone’s tastes and preferences.

The 1933 Liquor Co. inventory will beat out your local store, hosting an array of local gems and international fan favourites to stock up your liquor cabinet so you’re never running dry — and to celebrate their launch, they’re giving you a reason to pop some champagne! More on that later…

Get to know 1933 Liquor Co.

The brand has partnered with third-party couriers to offer fast, affordable liquor delivery throughout Vancouver and the Lower Mainland at an unbeatable price.

It’s no joke, you save 20% to 25% ordering directly from 1933 Liquor Co. instead of the other delivery apps — with free delivery on orders over $69 (nice).

Going beyond the online store, 1933 Liquor Co.’s physical location at 895 Great Northern Way has the same great prices you can get online, and in the months to come, they’ll be hosting weekly wine, whiskey, tequila, and mezcal tastings — which you can stay up to date on by subscribing to their newsletter.

Enter the 1933 Liquor Co. contest

1933 Liquor Co. is already shaping up to take the Lower Mainland by storm, promising to be your new go-to source for all things liquor.

To celebrate the launch of this exciting new service, 1933 Liquor Co. is giving away a luxurious two-night stay at the picturesque Tinhorn Creek Vineyards, complete with Winemaker experience. Click here to enter.

The prize pack will also come with a $200 Visa Gift Card for all your dining expenses, making this an incredible prize valued at over $1500!

Don’t wait, order from 1933 Liquor Co. now and save $10 off your first purchase with code “10OFFFIRST”.