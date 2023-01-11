This unique bistro inside Vancouver Art Gallery is the perfect spot for your next event

When it comes to planning any type of event, the location you choose will have a massive impact. Really, it can make or break the occasion, so it’s important to choose a venue that matches the vibe you’re going for.

Located inside Vancouver Art Gallery, 1931 Gallery Bistro is the go-to spot for all kinds of events. Whether you’re planning a summer patio party, a high tea with friends, a work lunch or a wedding reception – the possibilities are endless.

The contemporary restaurant, which was named to honour the founding of the Vancouver Art Gallery Association in 1931, offers a unique range of food and drink in a stunning, minimalist space.

Dining areas include a vibrant interior dining room and a recently renovated 120-seat licensed outdoor patio with plenty of lush greenery and open space that overlooks Robson Square — the perfect place to sip a cocktail and socialize with friends as you watch the city go by.

Its menu is inspired by the cultural landscape of Vancouver and its people, featuring creative takes on brunch classics, such as smoked salmon benedict and PB&J French Toast. There are also West Coast fusion dishes including flatbreads, burgers, salads, soups, and much more. Gallery Bistro also offers a posh high tea experience, which is available via reservation, with a selection of mouthwatering savoury and sweet baked goods and pastries.

As well as this, you’ll find some of the finest BC beers and wine, and a selection of expertly crafted cocktails.

Venue rentals are accepted for both the Bistro interior dining and exterior patio space and, with the restaurant’s experienced hospitality team at your service, you’re sure to have an event to remember.

Planning an office event or hosting something special at home? The restaurant offers off-site catering, which includes canapes, platters, buffet options, and grazing stations.

If you book an exclusive event with 1931 Gallery Bistro in January and February 2023, you will receive 15% off food and beverage or 20% off your next off-site catering order.

For more information about the restaurant, or to make your booking now, click here.