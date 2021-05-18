19 of the best mind-bending movies on Netflix Canada

You know those movies where the end credits roll, and you’re just staring in awe at the screen?

And then you have to google theories and analysis to help you figure out what you just watched?

Those are the movies we’re talking about today. Netflix Canada flicks that will really bend your mind.

Call them mind-benders, psychological thrillers, or thought-provoking flicks; these are the movies that make you feel like you could write an essay about them when all is said is done.

A feared critic, an icy gallery owner, and an ambitious assistant snap up a recently deceased artist’s stash of paintings — with dire consequences.

Five years after an ominous unseen presence drives most of society to suicide, a survivor and her two children make a desperate bid to reach safety.

As a young scientist searches for a way to save a dying Earth, she finds a connection with a man who’s racing to catch the last shuttle off the planet.

In 1984, a young programmer questions reality as he adapts a dark fantasy novel into a video game. It’s a mind-bending tale with multiple endings that you, the viewer, get to choose.

A father raising his children off the grid begins to question his anti-establishment and utopian views when a tragic loss pulls them back into society.

A troubled thief who extracts secrets from people’s dreams takes on his last job: leading a dangerous mission to plant an idea in a target’s subconscious.

Nothing is as it seems when a woman experiencing misgivings about her new boyfriend joins him on a road trip to meet his parents on their remote farm.

The Oscar-nominated true story follows a group of rangers who risk their lives to save Africa’s most precious national park and its endangered gorillas.

A man accepts an invitation to a dinner party hosted by his ex-wife, an unsettling affair that reopens old wounds and creates new tensions.

This political documentary collides with a personal memoir in this exploration into the complex truth behind the unravelling of two Brazilian presidencies.

Traumatized, violent, and yearning for love, 9-year-old Benni bonds with a gruff mentor as child-services workers struggle to find her a home.

After her mother’s death, artist Annie and her family uncover their terrifying legacy and grapple with malevolent forces beyond their control.

She was twice convicted and acquitted of murder. Amanda Knox and the people close to her case speak out in this illuminating documentary.

In a hospital where nothing is what it seems, he’s sure of one thing — he will find his family. No matter what.

A cartoonist, crime report, and a pair of cops investigate San Francisco’s infamous Zodiac Killer in a thriller based on the creepy true story.

From one Jake Gyllenhaal film to another, this one follows a young hustler who finds success trolling the streets of Los Angeles to film disasters and death.

Strange sightings, unsettling dreams, missing time. A woman’s life takes a disorienting turn as she starts to lose her grip on what is real and what isn’t.

Local actors from JonBenet Ramsey’s hometown offer multiple perspectives on her 1996 murder as they vie to play roles in a dramatization of the case.

When Jennifer wakes up with amnesia after a traumatic attack, her doting husband cares for her, but she soon realizes the danger is far from over.