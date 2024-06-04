Yet another revision has been made to the rezoning application to turn the Safeway grocery store site next to SkyTrain Commercial-Broadway Station into an even more prominent transit-oriented development.

Taller towers to create added density for the proposal at 1780 East Broadway now provide even more units for the 100% secured purpose-built rental housing component for residential uses.

The rezoning application was first submitted in 2019, and design revisions were subsequently made in 2020, 2021, and 2023. This development is a joint partnership between property owner Crombie REIT and local developer Westbank, with architectural firm Perkins&Will and landscaping firm Publicwork behind the design.

The latest revision in May 2024 increases the west tower’s height by four storeys to 43 storeys above the commercial base podium, now reaching 444 ft. The remaining two towers on the east side of the site have now seen one additional storey each, reaching 36 and 37 storeys.

The tower height increases and the conversion of an office level in the base podium of the west tower will increase the number of rental homes from 981 units in the 2023 revision to 1,044 units in the latest revision. At least 10% of the rental homes will continue to be below-market rental units, with the remaining 90% being market rental units. At least 35% of the homes will be sized for families, defined as units with two or more bedrooms.

The reincorporation of the 5,000 sq ft childcare facility for 37 kids within the third level of the west tower from the 2023 revision has been retained in the May 2024 revision. The indoor space opens up to significant outdoor play space. This will be a City-owned childcare facility.

A sizeable fitness gym will be located on the second level, the same level as the outdoor amenity space on the base podium’s rooftop above the new replacement Safeway.

Moreover, the size of the project’s publicly accessible outdoor space has grown from 20,000 sq ft solely within the mid-block public plaza at ground level next to the SkyTrain station in the 2021 revision to 32,000 sq ft in the latest revision, with 12,000 sq ft of new publicly accessible areas now opened up within the southern portion of the second level amenity rooftop. This landscaped area will be activated by food and beverage units and kiosks.

The public can access this upper amenity level from either the amphitheatre staircase at the main plaza or from a secondary staircase on West 10th Avenue.

The majority of the outdoor space on the grocery store rooftop will be dedicated to private, shared outdoor amenity space for residents, and large thermal tanks used to reduce the complex’s energy needs will double as rooftop observation decks.

The new replacement Safeway continues to be about 50,000 sq ft, which is larger than the existing 44,500 sq ft store. Some restaurant units will also be added to activate the complex’s frontages with the plaza and West 10th Avenue.

The total building floor area will reach 877,000 sq ft, representing a floor area ratio (FAR) density of a floor area that is 8.27 times larger than the 2.4-acre lot size. This is up from the FAR densities of 7.9 in the 2023 revision and 5.7 in the 2021 and 2020 revisions.

The City’s Grandview-Woodland Community Plan (GWCP) prescribes up to 5.7 FAR for the site and building heights no more than 24 storeys above the retail plinth.

However, the proponents assert that the site deserves additional density due to its proximity to one of Metro Vancouver’s busiest transit hubs. In 2027, Commercial-Broadway Station will become a major interchange for passengers transferring between the Expo Line and the Millennium Line’s new Broadway extension, which will reach Arbutus.

Moreover, the neighbouring Broadway Plan calls for significantly higher densities for sites just to the west of the transit hub.

“The rapid transit station and well-used express bus routes along Broadway provide a significant opportunity for a complete transit-oriented community in this precinct. The subject property is the most significant city-building opportunity in the precinct, located near the Commercial and Broadway intersection,” reads the design rationale.

“Although this density is greater than that originally envisioned for this site within the GWCP, it is well within parameters that would be considered reasonable when compared to neighbouring sites within the Broadway Plan Corridor.”

Three underground levels will contain 438 vehicle parking stalls and over 2,000 bike parking spaces.