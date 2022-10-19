Plans by Westbank to build a 40-storey upscale condominium tower in downtown Vancouver’s West End neighbourhood have advanced to the development permit application stage.

The newly submitted development application for 1668-1684 Alberni Street follows Vancouver City Council’s approval of the rezoning application in a public hearing about five months ago.

No major changes have been made to the design of the building since it was last considered by the municipal government. The design firm is Revery Architecture.

This will be a 367-ft-tall building containing 128 condominium homes, including 65 two-bedroom units, 62 three-bedroom units, and one four-bedroom penthouse suite.

The total floor area is about 233,000 sq ft to establish a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 10.8 times larger than the size of the lot, which is currently occupied by aging 13-storey and 14-storey buildings containing a combined total of 23 strata units. Five underground levels will contain 165 vehicle parking stalls and 352 secured bike parking spaces.

The architectural concept of a “weave” or “exoskeleton” is said to be “inspired by natural and man made sculptural forms,” according to the architect.

“Our proposed simple and elegant geometrical module is repeated, morphed and woven together to become a functional and visually attractive system. The resulting form expresses a composed uniformity and purity that is exciting and dynamic simultaneously. The unique alternating pattern of the exoskeleton allows us to move away from the typical stratified or monolithic extruded towers design so prevalent in Vancouver.”

The architectural form allows for large private balconies in a staggered configuration on every other floor. Residents will have access to a communal amenity lounge, gymnasium, and indoor swimming pool within the base podium of the tower, while the private rooftop of the tower as part of the penthouse will feature an outdoor pool.

In exchange for the density and uses, as negotiated during rezoning, Westbank will provide $44 million in community amenity contributions (CACs), including a $37-million financial contribution to the municipal government towards covering the costs of the City’s West End Plan’s community and recreational facilities.