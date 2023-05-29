15-year-old charged after three victims bear sprayed and robbed in Surrey

A 15-year-old has been arrested and charged after an investigation into multiple robberies involving bear spray in Surrey.

On Monday, April 24, between 10 pm and 11:30 pm, RCMP said it responded to three separate reports of robberies. It said it also received one report of a suspicious incident when someone said they felt they were about to be robbed.

“In all incidents, bear spray was produced and used by the suspect who stole cell phones and headphones,” RCMP said.

After an investigation into the armed robberies, Mounties said it believed one suspect was involved.

“Extensive video canvassing was conducted, and information sharing between partner agencies assisted with the identification of a suspect,” RCMP said in a statement.

On Wednesday, May 17, a 15-year-old was charged with two robbery charges and a warrant was issued for their arrest.

The teenage suspect was arrested the next day and remains in custody.

“While the latest crime cycle statistics show personal robberies are trending down, it’s important the public remain vigilant, keep valuables stored out of sight, and call police if you feel threatened,” Corporal Vanessa Munn advised.

Mounties added that you can find safety tips to help protect yourself on the Surrey RCMP website Protect Yourself page.