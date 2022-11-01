Proposal to redevelop former MEC store on West Broadway into rental towers to move forward

November 2022 artistic rendering of the redevelopment of the former MEC store at 130 West Broadway, Vancouver. The commercial base podium and rooftop public space are depicted. (Reliance Properties/QuadReal Property Group)

For more than four years, Reliance Properties has held back its formal pitch to redevelop the former Mountain Equipment Co-op (MEC) store on West Broadway due to the temporary moratorium on new rezonings during the planning process for the Broadway Plan.

But with the Broadway Plan now approved and in effect, it is fair game to pursue rezoning and higher density across the area plan.

Reliance Properties indicated in its pre-application consultation this week it is planning to submit a formal rezoning application before the end of 2022 to redevelop the former MEC at 130 West Broadway — about a five-minute walk from SkyTrain’s Broadway City-Hall Station, which will turn into a major regional interchange in 2025 when the Millennium Line extension reaches completion to meet the Canada Line.

Based on the Broadway Plan, the former MEC site can be redeveloped with building heights of up to 30 storeys for mixed-use developments, as long as 100% of the residential component is dedicated as secured purpose-built rental housing. The maximum floor area ratio (FAR) density is also 8.5 FAR of the size of the lot.

Reliance Properties states its preliminary project details align with the Broadway Plan, with two towers up to 28 or 29 storeys sitting on top of a one-storey commercial base podium. The proposed density is 8.46 FAR.

There will be a total of 524 secured rental homes, with a unit size mix of 33 studio units, 287 one-bedroom units, 150 two-bedroom units, and 54 three-bedroom units.

The one-storey base podium with 43,500 sq ft of commercial space will contain uses such as a grocery store, restaurant, cafe, and a non-market childcare facility for up to 37 kids.

A significant outdoor public space is proposed for the rooftop of the base podium — wedged between the two towers. This 29,000 sq ft public space will be accessible from a grand staircase on West Broadway and from the laneway.

Underground levels will contain 397 vehicle parking stalls and 1,049 bike parking spaces.

Reliance Properties first released highly preliminary conceptual architectural renderings of the project in 2018, which showed a highly contemporary and sleek design.

Four years later, Los Angeles-based Neil M. Denari Architects is still the lead project design firm, with IBI Group as the local architect of record. QuadReal Property Group is now also the development partner with Reliance Properties for this project.

A single updated artistic rendering released this week for the pre-consultation phase — showing the commercial base podium and rooftop public space — suggests very significant changes to the design are not envisioned, relative to the 2018 concept. More updated details on the project and design will be made available during the rezoning application process.

MEC relocated to a new purpose-built store building near the Olympic Village in early 2020. Ever since, the former MEC store has not seen a long-term tenant, but it has been used as a temporary Spirit Halloween costume and prop store for consecutive Halloween seasons.

In September, Reliance Properties also revealed a proposed concept to build a 20-storey rental housing tower on the site of a surface parking lot near SkyTrain’s future South Granville Station. This project is also triggered by the Broadway Plan.

Outdated 2018 artistic renderings of the former MEC store redevelopment at 130 West Broadway: