12 movies and TV shows filming in Vancouver in February

New month, new productions filming right here in Vancouver!

With quite a few movies and TV shows filming right now, make sure to keep your eyes peeled around town. You just never know when you might catch a glimpse of all the action happening. Bright lights, cameras rolling, celebrity sightings – the possibilities are endless!

From brand new movies like Longlegs to your favourite series like Yellowjackets and The Good Doctor returning for another season, here is what’s filming in Vancouver this February.

Longlegs

Longlegs is a new feature film that set up shop in Vancouver this past January. Filming for the project brings none other than Nicolas Cage to town!

Cage will produce and star in the horror-thriller movie about an FBI agent who joins an unsolved investigation for a killer known as “longlegs,” who will be played by Cage himself. Filming is expected to wrap by February 23.

Resident Alien – Season 3

Resident Alien will begin filming in the Metro Vancouver area this February for its second season. Filming is expected to be underway until May.

The series stars Alan Tudyk as an alien who lands on earth and takes on the identity of a doctor named Harry. Things get even more interesting when somehow, a nine-year-old boy in town is able to see his true alien identity.

Riverdale – Season 7

Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead — the gang’s all here this winter!

Riverdale returned to Vancouver back in October to begin filming its seventh and final season. Based on the Archie comics, Riverdale has been filming in the Metro Vancouver area for years. Sadly this will be the cast and crew’s last time on location after it was announced that the Netflix series will end with season seven. Filming will be underway until June.

Reggie’s back. Today is Charles Melton’s first day on set for #Riverdale‘s final season, joining Archie & the gang in the 1950s.

📷 Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. pic.twitter.com/EMsrJquGa7 — Hollywood North Buzz (@yvrshoots) January 25, 2023

Fire Country – Season 1

Fire Country is in Vancouver to film its first season. The CBS series follows a young convict who gets a second chance. In exchange for reduced prison time, he joins a prison-release program that has him working with firefighters in his hometown to control wildfires.

Fire Country will star Max Thieriot in the lead role, alongside Billy Burke and Kevin Alejandro, and is expected to be in the Vancouver area filming until April.

The Good Doctor – Season 6

The Good Doctor is back on location in Vancouver for another season!

Starring Freddie Highmore as the main character, Shaun Murphy, the show revolves around a surgeon with autism who thinks outside the box and is recruited to work at a prestigious hospital. The Good Doctor will be on location for quite a while, as filming will continue into April.

The Flash – Season 9

The Flash is in Vancouver this month to film its ninth and final season. The action series is based on the DC comics and stars Grant Gustin as crime scene investigator Barry Allen, a man with the superpower of speed and uses it to rescue innocents while fighting crime.

In January, filming took place downtown at the Vancouver Art Gallery, where it seems Arrow’s Stephen Amell was spotted on set. Filming is expected to continue in town until sometime in March.

#TheFlash stunt rehearsal yesterday at the Vancouver Art Gallery. Looks like the guy in the light blue shirt will be Stephen Amell’s stunt double. Filming tonight. Thanks @CaptCanuck66. https://t.co/XT6nfi7TJ9 — Hollywood North Buzz (@yvrshoots) January 12, 2023

A Million Little Things – Season 5

ABC’s A Million Little Things is filming for its fifth season, and production is scheduled to wrap up later this year in March. Starring David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, and Allison Miller, the series follows a tight-knit group of friends who come together and realize what truly matters in life after one of them suddenly passes away. Unfortunately, season five will be the show’s last, ABC confirmed in November.

A little #behindthescenes selfie to celebrate that there’s only 17 days & 13 hours until the premiere of #AMillionLittleThings… but who’s counting 😉 pic.twitter.com/J4qEoesYzg — A Million Little Things (@AMillionABC) January 22, 2023

Yellowjackets – Season 2

Showtime’s Yellowjackets is in Vancouver right now, filming for its second season. The series stars popular long-time actress Christina Ricci alongside Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey, and Tawny Cypress, among others.

The storyline is about a group of female soccer players who end up stranded in the Canadian wilderness after their plane crashes — and brings some serious Lord of the Flies vibes. Also, expect lots of flashbacks and shifts in time as the series follows the girls from teenagers to adults. Filming will be underway until mid-February.

Superman & Lois – Season 3

Superman & Lois is filming season three in the Metro Vancouver area this February. The superhero drama series follows the popular DC Comics characters — the one and only Superman and Lois Lane.

The series has been on location since September, and production will continue into the springtime. Recently, one resident captured the show filming in an alley downtown.

Dead Boy Detectives – Season 1

HBO Max’s Dead Boy Detectives began production in the Metro Vancouver area this past November for its first season. The mystery series will follow a teenager who somehow connects with the ghosts of two dead British teens and come together to solve supernatural crimes.

The series will be a spinoff of the DC Comics The Sandman and will be filming sometime in March. Cast and crew have been spotted hard at work in downtown Vancouver, so be on the lookout!

So Help Me Todd – Season 1

CBS’s So Help Me Todd is currently in production in Vancouver right now. The new drama-comedy series will star Skylar Astin as a private investigator who begins working for his mother at her law firm, played by Marcia Gay Harden. Production will take place in the city until March.

CBS comedy So Help Me Todd filming in the Abbotsford Court House again today – January 24th.

Thanks @chefbk11. https://t.co/CXzUpjCIxc pic.twitter.com/kZgYuWSaw7 — Hollywood North Buzz (@yvrshoots) January 24, 2023

The Spiderwick Chronicles – Season 1

Disney+’s The Spiderwick Chronicles is a brand-new series that is filming in Vancouver this month. Based on the best-selling books by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, the show will follow two twin brothers and will touch upon different mental health issues in a coming-of-age story that mixes fantasy with reality.

Filming was recently spotted at Deer Lake in Burnaby.