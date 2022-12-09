12 Days of Giveaways: Win a pair of Nike Dunk Low Panda Black White

Sneaker heads do we have your attention?

One of he most popular and sought after shoe silhouettes of 2022, the Nike Dunk Low Panda Black White, are up for grabs in Daily Hive’s 12 Days of Giveaways, courtesy of Heat Vault

Aside from selling sneakers, Heat Vault is a trading place for enthusiasts to interact, find incredible deals and shop the latest streetwear trends.

The Prize

Nike Dunk Low Panda Black White

This prize is valued at $300-$350

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ʜᴇᴀᴛᴠᴀᴜʟᴛ (@heatvault)

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DailyHiveVancouver, @Offside, and @heatvault on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry)

Win a pair of Nike Dunk Low Panda Black White with @DailyHiveVan’s #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3W0WjL2 Follow @OffsideDH and RT to enter!

3. Subscribe to Daily Hive’s newsletter: (1 entry)

Loading…

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 19, 2022. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 28. Must be 19+ to enter. Enjoy responsibly.

Contest Guidelines