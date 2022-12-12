Contests12 Days of GiveawaysCurated

12 Days of Giveaways: Win a Guess Where Trip to Whistler

DH Vancouver Staff
Dec 12 2022, 2:08 pm
Daily Hive

Guess Where Trips facilitates one-day surprise road trips to Canada’s most spectacular destinations. With over 40 surprise road trips on its roster, you’ll find all of Canada at your fingertips.

Guess Where Trips

Courtesy Guess Where Trips

Guess Where Trips one-day surprise road trip Secrets on the Scenic Route combines iconic attractions and quite a few hidden gems before ending in one of the coolest villages in Canada. For a chance to win a road trip to Whistler from Vancouver enter Daily Hive’s 12 Days of Giveaways keep reading for the all the details on how to enter.

The Prize

  • a one-night stay in a Deluxe Queen Studio at Summit Lodge in Whistler (Friday/ Saturday nights and holidays are subject to availability and not guaranteed. Blackout Dates: Dec15th-Jan 8th. Feb 16th -27th).
  • tote bag, road trip games bundle and key chain.

This prize is valued at $745

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DailyHiveVancouver, @DailyHiveCanada  and @guesswheretrips  on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have, along with your handle. (1 entry)

2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

  • Win a trip to Whistler with Guess Where Trips and @DailyHiveVan’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3uZU8vP Follow @DailyHiveVan and RT to enter!

3. Subscribe to Daily Hive’s newsletter: (1 entry)

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 19, 2022 and is open to residents of BC. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on January 28.

Contest Guidelines

