12 Days of Giveaways: Layover in the lap of Luxury at Fairmont Vancouver Airport

Need a getaway from the everyday? Enjoy a luxurious stay with a view of the runway!

The Fairmont Vancouver Airport is the only soundproofed, luxury hotel and spa conveniently located within Vancouver’s International Airport. Voted the #1 Airport Hotel in North America (#4 in the world) for the seventh year in a row at the 2020 Skytrax World Airport Awards, the hotel offers stunning floor-to-ceiling views of the mountains and runways, as well as a variety of dining choices.

The AAA / CAA 4-diamond Vancouver airport hotel has everything you need for your journey afar or staycation close to home. The hotel offers day-use rooms and a variety of amenities including in-room dining and wellness offerings, an airline check-in kiosk, and a fully-equipped Health Club complete with an indoor pool.

And no stay to Fairmont Vancouver Airport is complete without a stopover at the award-winning restaurant and lounge, [email protected]. Under the stewardship of Executive Chef Nandakishore Rangan, [email protected] serves up dishes that celebrate Pacific Northwest flavours while highlighting sustainable and locally sourced ingredients.

The prize

One night in a Fairmont Gold Runway View Room (includes exclusive Fairmont Gold Lounge access, deluxe hot breakfast, evening canapés, FasTrack lane access on domestic flights and more)

Dinner for two in [email protected] restaurant

Subject to availability, blackout dates and minimum stay requirements.

This prize package is valued at $750

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DailyHiveVancouver and @FairmontVancouverAirport on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry)

2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

Win a one-night stay at @FairmontYVR and dinner for two in [email protected] worth $750 in @DailyHiveVan’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/31TGI9k Follow @DailyHiveVan and RT to enter!

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 15, 2021. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on January 5.

Contest Guidelines