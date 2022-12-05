12 Days of Giveaways: Gold's Gym BC $1000 transformation package

Gold’s Gym British Columbia is set up to help anyone aspiring to reach peak fitness establish and achieve their goals. With a vast range of high-end equipment and distinctly knowledgeable trainers to build and streamline personal strength and conditioning programmes.

This 12 Days of Giveaways, Gold’s Gym is offering a transformation package to a randomly selected winner looking to start the new year off right.

The Prize

6 x 60-minute personal training sessions

3-month membership and a Gold’s Gym Swag bag

Can redeem at one of 4 locations in the lower mainland, West Broadway Vancouver, University Marketplace, Langley and Port Coquitlam

The prize also includes an initial fitness assessment with a personal trainer to determine your current lifestyle, fitness goals, body composition, movement assessment and customer recommendations.

Get in on classes like indoor cycling, yoga, HIIT, and Zumba or use the gym’s amenities including a sauna, steam room, hot tub and pool (location dependent), as well as access to over 750 locations worldwide.

This prize is valued at $1000

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DailyHiveVancouver, @Offside, and @goldsgymbritishcolumbia on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have, along with your handle. (1 entry)

2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

Win a Golds Gym fitness pack through @DailyHiveVancouver annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3ufpXQy Follow @DailyHiveVancouver and RT to enter!

3. Subscribe to Daily Hive’s newsletter: (1 entry)

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 19. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 28.

Contest Guidelines