12 Days of Giveaways: Executive Table Group restaurants $500 gift card

Foodies listen up, this year as part of Daily Hive’s 12 Days Of Giveaways, the Executive Table Group (ETG) is offering up a $500 gift card to use at any of its restaurants.

ETG is made up of Hydra Estiatorio and Wine Bar, Alouette Bistro, Freebird Table & Bar and Seaside Provisions.

Enter the 12 Days of Giveaways contest for the chance to be wined and dined at one or many of ETG’s great locations.

The Prize

$500 to spend at an ETG restaurant of your choice, or all of them!

This prize is valued at $500

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow, @DailyHiveVancouver, @DishedVancouver, and @seasideprovisions on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have, along with your handle. (1 entry)

2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

Win an Executive Table Group gift card through @DailyHiveVan annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3H4ykGA Follow @DailyHiveVan and RT to enter!

3. Subscribe to Daily Hive’s newsletter: (1 entry)

Loading…

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 19. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 28.

Contest Guidelines