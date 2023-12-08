12 Days of Giveaways Day 8: Hotel stay, annual Grouse Mountain passes, chai gift set and more

Another day, another chance to win some amazing giveaways.

Day 8 is adding a log to the fire with an assortment of fresh prizes. From an elaborate chai gift set to dinners, an overnight stay in an art-full hotel, and annual passes to the peak of Vancouver, there’s something for everyone to win.

Round up your fellow art buffs, tea lovers, and adventure buddies and read the details on all these contests have to offer.

Any art buffs here? The Listel Hotel is a gem in Vancouver’s West End renowned for its impressive art collection. It reigns the title of “Vancouver’s most art-full hotel” and has become a top destination for the culturally enticed. Each floor has its own distinct theme and unique amenities. It was even the first hotel in Vancouver to implement a sustainability program — and has been zero-waste for over a decade.

Indulge in an evening of eco-friendly, culturally rich luxury with the chance to win a one-night stay at The Listel Hotel. The stay also includes a four-course dinner for two at Forage Vancouver — the hotel’s on-site restaurant — so you and a friend can eat your way through fresh, local ingredients and gawk at both the art on your plate and the walls.

Known as the Peak of Vancouver, Grouse Mountain is the number one visitor attraction in the Lower Mainland. A whopping 1.3 million people visit Grouse each year, thanks to its unparalleled panoramic views of the city, sea and surrounding mountains, the wide range of year-round activities, dining and more.

From the grizzly bear habitat to the snowshoe trails and lumberjack show, take advantage of all Grouse Mountain has going on. The mountain is giving away two annual passes, offering year-round access to the Skyride and a host of mountain activities. Plus, $200 in added benefits — including one free Mountain Ropes Adventure, one free Mountain Ziplines Tour, one annual parking pass and exclusive discounts — takes this prize to new heights.

Do we have any chai lovers in the house? Chai Ghai Cafe is the first family-owned, authentic Indian chai experience in Downtown Vancouver. The family operation has been steeping, brewing, and mixing chai for generations, bringing ancestral and Ayurvedic recipes to the mainstream world with innovative and modern practices.

Experience some of the best authentic Indian chai in Vancouver and the cozy atmosphere of this chai haven — located at 562 Granville Street — with a huge chai prize bundle. This prize includes a $500 Fairmont Hotels and Resorts gift card, dinner for four at the Chai Ghai Cafe, and a chai gift set consisting of 12 100g tins (480 servings) of chai or tea of your choice and a Chai Ghai Elephant Tea Pot.

Sip chai to your heart’s content, dine with your friends, and crash nearby afterwards, all with Ghai Ghai. Their delicious blends provide chai lovers with a healthier alternative to coffee, and the brand even donates 2% of sale proceeds to health, education, addiction, and mental health programs like the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre, Sawa Worldwide, and Foundry.

How to enter

To enter for your chance to win, simply visit the designated 12 Days of Giveaways website and provide your first name, last name, and email. We’ll be updating the website each day with new contests, so bookmark it and visit daily from December 1 to 12 to see what new giveaways we’ve launched. And make sure to check out Dished Vancouver for even more prizes!

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 15, 2023. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 22, 2023.

Contest Guidelines