Welcome to day 7 of our 12 Days of Giveaways.

Maybe you’re in need of a sleek new audio accessory to make your 2023 wrapped playlist sound even better. Or an indulgent, private catered dinner is just what your group of friends could use to level up your next hangout. Either way, today’s prize pool is nothing short of extraordinary.

So without further hesitation, let’s meet day 7’s gems.

Truffles Fine Foods is an authentic, full-service catering company based in Vancouver that began by servicing the film industry here in Hollywood North. Now, it brings the best of its abilities to clients’ homes and events of all sorts — and yours could be next.

Taste your way through the company’s creativity and quality and score a private, three-course catered dinner for six people with drinks by Lavish Liquid — a local event bar service. Hosted at the winner’s residence, this prize includes delivery, staffing, and of course, fine food from Truffles Fine Foods’ menu. Paired with sparkling wine (one glass per person) and one paired cocktail per course, this is a truly unique culinary experience for you and your crew.

Picture your 2024 self walking down the streets, hitting the gym, or sitting back on a flight with a brand-new pair of headphones on, blasting your favourite songs. That’s what’s in store for the winner of this killer prize.

As a one-stop shop for new audio, music, and cultural products built to stay loud, Skullcandy makes products for you to not just listen to music, but to feel it. One lucky winner will have the chance to crank up the volume this New Year with a brand new pair of Skull Candy’s Crusher ANC 2 headphones. Valued at $299 CAD, this cutting-edge product brings the future of audio right to your ears.

